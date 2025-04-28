TAH2000TL/97
The Ringo
Everybody’s in a hurry but you! Slip on these retro-inspired wireless on-ear headphones and rock a laid-back style as you stroll to the beats you love. You get great sound, 26 hours of play time, and a fit so light you’ll barely feel it.See all benefits
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These on-ear headphones bring back the style you love—and add a generous helping of warm, modern sound from their 40 mm drivers! With the eye-catching rounded ear cups, you’ll look like you’re rocking a personal cassette player from back in the day. You get a great choice of colors too.
You get up to 26 hours of play time from a full charge, which takes 2 hours via USB-C. If you need a quick boost, charging these on-ear headphones for just 15 minutes will get you an extra 6 hours of play time.
Bluetooth 5.4 brings you a steadier connection for seamless streaming without annoying dips in the sound. You can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time, and you can use the Philips Headphones app to manage your connected devices.
Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.
Back in the day, you had to push big, clunky buttons on your cassette player to control the music! Now you get handy button controls on the ear cups for playback, volume, and calls.
Come for the iconic looks. Stay for the modern comfort. The Ringo boasts a featherlight headband that easily adjusts for the perfect fit, and you get an extra two sets of soft ear-cup cushions for when you need them.
Our handy companion app features an in-app equalizer for your sounds, and you can activate dynamic bass when you want to feel the full power of your favorite basslines! You can also use our app to keep your headphones up to date with the latest firmware, manage connected devices, and more.
We’re continually working to make our supply chain more sustainable and transparent. These headphones are made with RCS-certified post-consumer recycled plastics, and our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink.
Music to podcasts, you’ll love what you hear! These wireless headphones feature large drivers tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever you’re into, you’ll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.
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