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  • The Ringo The Ringo The Ringo

    2000 series Wireless on-ear headphones

    TAH2000BK/97

    The Ringo

    Everybody’s in a hurry but you! Slip on these retro-inspired wireless on-ear headphones and rock a laid-back style as you stroll to the beats you love. You get great sound, 26 hours of play time, and a fit so light you’ll barely feel it.

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    2000 series Wireless on-ear headphones

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    The Ringo

    • Retro design, great sound
    • Grab-and-go style
    • Up to 26 hours play time
    • Bluetooth multipoint
    Looks from back then, sound from now

    Looks from back then, sound from now

    These on-ear headphones bring back the style you love—and add a generous helping of warm, modern sound from their 40 mm drivers! With the eye-catching rounded ear cups, you’ll look like you’re rocking a personal cassette player from back in the day. You get a great choice of colors too.

    Long battery life and quick charging

    Long battery life and quick charging

    You get up to 26 hours of play time from a full charge, which takes 2 hours via USB-C. If you need a quick boost, charging these on-ear headphones for just 15 minutes will get you an extra 6 hours of play time.

    Stable Bluetooth multipoint connection and easy pairing

    Stable Bluetooth multipoint connection and easy pairing

    Bluetooth 5.4 brings you a steadier connection for seamless streaming without annoying dips in the sound. You can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time, and you can use the Philips Headphones app to manage your connected devices.

    Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying

    Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying

    Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

    Handy on-ear button controls

    Handy on-ear button controls

    Back in the day, you had to push big, clunky buttons on your cassette player to control the music! Now you get handy button controls on the ear cups for playback, volume, and calls.

    Featherlight headband and spare ear-cup cushions

    Featherlight headband and spare ear-cup cushions

    Come for the iconic looks. Stay for the modern comfort. The Ringo boasts a featherlight headband that easily adjusts for the perfect fit, and you get an extra two sets of soft ear-cup cushions for when you need them.

    Philips Headphones app. The Ringo companion

    Philips Headphones app. The Ringo companion

    Our handy companion app features an in-app equalizer for your sounds, and you can activate dynamic bass when you want to feel the full power of your favorite basslines! You can also use our app to keep your headphones up to date with the latest firmware, manage connected devices, and more.

    Responsible design and packaging

    Responsible design and packaging

    We’re continually working to make our supply chain more sustainable and transparent. These headphones are made with RCS-certified post-consumer recycled plastics, and our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink.

    Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

    Music to podcasts, you’ll love what you hear! These wireless headphones feature large drivers tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever you’re into, you’ll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      10 mW
      Sensitivity
      123 dB (1k Hz)
      Speaker diameter
      40  mm
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.4
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      SBC

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      19.80  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      17.50  cm
      Gross weight
      0.69  kg
      Height
      21.20  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 16640 7
      Nett weight
      0.29  kg
      Tare weight
      0.40  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      1 pcs
      Music play time
      26  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 6 hrs
      Battery weight (Total)
      5  g
      Battery capacity(Headphones)
      200  mAh
      Battery type(Headphones)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      18.8  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      16.8  cm
      Depth
      6  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 16640 0
      Gross weight
      0.194  kg
      Nett weight
      0.095  kg
      Tare weight
      0.099  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      15.50  cm
      Width
      14.70  cm
      Depth
      5.00  cm
      Weight
      0.08  kg

    • Accessories

      Others
      2 pairs of extra cushion
      Quick Start Guide
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Foldable design
      Flat
      Ear coupling material
      Foam
      Ear fitting
      On-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1 mic

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Press Play/Pause button
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Plastic shell
      contains 47% RCS certified recycled post-consumer Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene TE-00132492

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