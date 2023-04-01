Search terms

EN
AR

Air Performer 7000 series

2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

AMF765/30
  • Our smartest 2-in-1 Air Purifier Our smartest 2-in-1 Air Purifier Our smartest 2-in-1 Air Purifier
    -{discount-value}

    Air Performer 7000 series 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

    AMF765/30

    Our smartest 2-in-1 Air Purifier

    Air Performer cleans the air thoroughly and cools you when needed. It removes 99.97% of all unseen particles and automatically adapts its powerful performance to your needs. Pure and fresh air all year round, adapted to you. See all benefits

    Air Performer 7000 series 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

    Our smartest 2-in-1 Air Purifier

    Air Performer cleans the air thoroughly and cools you when needed. It removes 99.97% of all unseen particles and automatically adapts its powerful performance to your needs. Pure and fresh air all year round, adapted to you. See all benefits

    Our smartest 2-in-1 Air Purifier

    Air Performer cleans the air thoroughly and cools you when needed. It removes 99.97% of all unseen particles and automatically adapts its powerful performance to your needs. Pure and fresh air all year round, adapted to you. See all benefits

    Air Performer 7000 series 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

    Our smartest 2-in-1 Air Purifier

    Air Performer cleans the air thoroughly and cools you when needed. It removes 99.97% of all unseen particles and automatically adapts its powerful performance to your needs. Pure and fresh air all year round, adapted to you. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Air Purifier

      Our smartest 2-in-1 Air Purifier

      Cleans & cools

      • Purifies rooms up to 70m2
      • 270 m3/h Clean Air Rate (CADR)
      • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
      • Connected to Air+ App
      Thoroughly purifies large rooms up to 70 m2

      Thoroughly purifies large rooms up to 70 m2

      It distributes powerful clean airflow to every corner of the room at a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 270 m3/h(1), thoroughly purifying rooms up to 70 m2(2) to protect you from bacteria, virus, pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mites, mold spores, harmful gases, odors and other pollutants.

      Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air(3)

      Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air(3)

      Only Philips Air Purifiers have NanoProtect HEPA filtration with active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns(3). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2X more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration, with higher energy efficiency(4).

      Cools you down with powerful clean airflow

      Cools you down with powerful clean airflow

      Cools you with powerful clean airflow that feels natural and pleasant. With adjustable airflow rotation of up to 350 degrees, it will reach everywhere. Thanks to its bladeless design, it does not blow gusts of air, creating a consistent stream of fan airflow up to 1730 m3/h, fully customizable with 10 speeds to suit your comfort needs.

      Automatically senses and adapts for best results

      Automatically senses and adapts for best results

      Powered by the AI (artificial intelligence) technology. Air Performer cleans the air and cools you down when you need it. Philips' self-adapting technology with AI not only detects air quality, but also analyses your usage habits to customize purification performance while keeping noise levels and power consumption as low as possible(9).

      Real-time air quality feedback with smart AeraSense sensors

      Real-time air quality feedback with smart AeraSense sensors

      Smart AeraSense sensors continually scan the air and report in real-time, immediately reacting to any increase in pollution to improve your air quality. Check your purifiers digital display or app to track ultra-fine pollutants (PM2.5), temperature and humidity.

      Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

      Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

      In sleep mode, it is quieter than a whisper with only 20 dB(A)(5) of noise level. Its light sensor detects when it is dark, turning the lights off automatically. In auto mode, it keeps noise levels to a minimum as it learns when it needs to perform or when it needs to be quiet.

      Energy-efficient design

      Energy-efficient design

      Thanks to its energy-efficient design, it uses 40 W to purify the air, less than a traditional light bulb. In auto mode, the motor only runs when and for as long as needed, prolonging filter lifetime whilst saving energy.

      The Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution

      The Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution

      Air+ app provides a smart experience that ensures you breathe clean and healthy air. The app tracks indoor and outdoor air quality in real-time and keeps you in control, at home or away, with a digital remote, a smart scheduler and hands-free via Alexa and Google Home(6)

      Fully adjustable airflow for cooling or air circulation

      Fully adjustable airflow for cooling or air circulation

      Dual Flow technology lets you adjust the device to suit your comfort needs. Set it up for direct airflow projection to cool you down when you need it, or diffused airflow for optimal air circulation. Fully customizable with 10 speed levels, turbo, sleep and auto modes.

      Proven virus removal, tested with H1N1 and HCov-E229 viruses

      Proven virus removal, tested with H1N1 and HCov-E229 viruses

      Virtually nothing escapes VitaShield except purer, cleaner air. VitaShield technology captures aerosols, germs and particles as small as 0.003 microns, smaller than the smallest known virus. Tested independently by airmid healthgroup to remove H1N1 virus from the air. Also tested to remove 99.99% of HCov-E229 virus(7).

      Thoroughly tested for durability and quality.

      Thoroughly tested for durability and quality.

      When choosing Philips, you choose for a trusted brand with more than 80 years of experience and innovation in air care and health tech. Philips Air Purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before they are released from our factory. This Air Purifier is certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        CADR (Particle, GB/T)
        270 m3/h(1)
        Fan airflow
        Up to 1730 m3/h
        Room size (NRCC)
        up to 70 m2(2)
        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns(3)
        Allergens filtration
        99.97% (8)
        HCov-E229 virus removal
        99.99%(7)

      • Filtration

        Pre-filter
        Yes
        HEPA
        Yes
        Active Carbon
        Yes

      • Functions

        Circulation
        Yes
        Fan
        Yes

      • Usability

        Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
        20 dB(5)
        Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
        47 dB(5)
        Cord length
        1.8m white
        Timer & scheduler
        Yes
        Child Lock
        Yes
        Remote Control included
        Yes
        Oscillation
        Up to 350°
        Artificial Intelligence (AI)
        Self-Adaptive Technolgy

      • Sensors & Display

        AeraSense technology
        Yes
        Air quality feedback
        Color, Numerical
        PM2.5
        Yes
        Temperature
        Yes
        Humidity
        Yes
        Light sensor
        Yes

      • Modes

        Auto
        Yes
        Sleep
        Yes
        Turbo
        Yes
        Manual speed settings
        10

      • Energy efficiency

        Stand-by power consumption
        &lt;20W
        Voltage
        220-240V
        Remote battery (CR2032)
        Yes
        Max Fan Power Consumption
        40W

      • Connectivity

        App, connects via Wi-Fi
        Air+
        Smartphone compatibility
        iPhone and Android devices
        Voice control
        Alexa, Google Home(6)

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        7,30 Kg
        Product dimensions (L*W*H)
        26,2x25,6x106,2 cm
        Weight (Incl. packaging)
        11,33 Kg
        Packaging dimensions (L*W*H)
        34,1x33,6x115,2 cm

      • Maintenance

        Color(s)
        Cloud white, light grey
        Recommended filter change
        12months(10)
        Replacement filter
        FYM860
        Service
        2-year worldwide guarantee

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • (1)CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015.
          • (2)Calculated according to NRCC-54013 test standard, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
          • (3)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a 3rd party laboratory.
          • (4)Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801.
          • (5)The average sound level, based on GB/T4214.1-2017 (IEC 60704-1 - 2020, MOD). The sound level may change due to the conditions in your room and the location of the device.
          • (6)Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location.
          • (7)Microbial reduction rate test at external lab, with appliance running in turbo mode for 1.5 h in a test chamber contaminated with HCOV-229E virus aerosols.
          • (8)From the air that passes through the filter, tested by third party lab OFI using house dust mite, birch pollen, cat allergens and fungal spores
          • (9)Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in your appliance requires connection to the Air+ app via Wi-Fi.
          • (10)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.