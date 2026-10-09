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2 year warranty

Air purifier and Air humidifier

Air Purifier (8)

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Air Purifier

New

  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series

Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
Air Purifier

AC0720/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 75 m²
  • Our most energy efficient purifier
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 180 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
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New

  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series

Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
Air Purifier

AC0520/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 25 m²
  • Our smallest purifier
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 60 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
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  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series

Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
Air Purifier

AC0920/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 65 m2
  • 250m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA filter
  • PM2.5 smart sensor
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  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series

Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC2220/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 109m2
  • Our quietest purifier
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 420 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
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  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series

Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC3220/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 135 m2
  • 520 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • 50% quieter purification
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  • Philips 600 series
  • Philips 600 series
  • Philips 600 series

Philips 600 series
Air Purifier

AC0651/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 44 m2
  • Operates at max. 12W
  • 170 m³/h clean air rate
  • Connected to the Air+ app
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  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series

Philips 1000 Series
Air Purifier for Medium Rooms

AC1711/90
  • Purifies rooms up to 78 ㎡
  • 300 ㎥/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active carbon filter
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  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series

Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC4220/12
  • Purifies rooms up to 156 m2
  • 600 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • PM2.5 and Gas sensors
View product
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