Genuine replacement filter

Integrated 3-in-1

FYM860/30
  • 3 filters in one for lasting good performance 3 filters in one for lasting good performance 3 filters in one for lasting good performance
    3 filters in one for lasting good performance

    A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, activated carbon and a pre-filter ensures that you are protected against bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander, gases and other pollutants. This is a replacement filter for Air Performer. See all benefits

    3 filters in one for lasting good performance

      3 filters in one for lasting good performance

      Original Philips filter that fits perfectly

      • 12 month lifespan
      • Filters 99.97% at 0.003 um
      • Prefilter, HEPA, Active Carbon
      • Filters gases and odors
      Perfect choice for consistently high performance

      The original Philips filter was designed at the same time as the device and they are perfectly matched. This guarantees the uninterrupted smooth operation of the device.

      12 months of use

      12 months of use

      The integrated Philips 3-in-1 filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration for up to 12 months. (1)

      Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

      Your Philips tool will tell you when to clean the pre-filter and when it's time to replace the filter. It can be replaced in less than a minute. This makes maintenance of the device effortless and ensures that you can always enjoy clean, healthy air.

      Clean the pre-filter regularly

      For optimal filtration performance, vacuum the pre-filter regularly.

      Philips filters make sure your appliance works effectively

      Philips air filters undergo a series of mandatory and strict inspection tests before being released from the factory. They are subject to strict checks for service life and durability, for continuous use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Our filters are designed to provide the best performance from your Philips purifier until the last day of the filter's life.

      Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air(3)

      Only Philips Air Purifiers have NanoProtect HEPA filtration with active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns(4). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2X more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration, with higher energy efficiency(5).

      Connect to the device and track the filter life

      Keep an eye on the life and status of your filter anytime, anywhere with the Air+ app. You will be notified when it is time to replace your filter and you can easily order a new filter directly through our app (2).

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        211 x 211 x 253  mm
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        222 x 222 x 260  mm
        Product weight
        0.78  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        1.04  kg

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        White black

      • Replacement

        Integrated filter
        Yes
        For Philips air purifier(s)
        • AMF870
        • AMF765

      • Performance

        Filters out odor
        Yes
        Filters out TVOC
        Yes
        Filter
        Integrated HEPA filter, activated carbon filter and pre-filter
        Filtration of particles
        99.97% at 0.003 micron
        Filtration of allergens
        99.97%
        Filtration of viruses and aerosols
        99.99%

          • (1) The recommended lifespan is calculated based on the average usage time of the Philips users and the WHO data on the pollution level in the city. Actual life is affected by usage environment and frequency.
          • (2) Only applicable in countries where the Philips store is available.
          • (3) Calculated according to NRCC-54013 test standard, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
          • (4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a 3rd party laboratory.
          • (5) Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801.
