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2 year warranty

Air purifier and Air humidifier

Filters and Accessories (23)

1 - 12 of 23 results
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Filters and Accessories

New

  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series

Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
HEPA NanoProtect Filter

FY0500/30
  • Compatible with 500 Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 3 years
  • Original Philips filter
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New

  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series

Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
HEPA NanoProtect Filter

FY0700/30
  • Compatible with 700 Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 3 years
  • Original Philips filter
View product
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series

Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY4200/30
  • Compatible with 4200 Series
  • Lifespan up to 1 year
  • In the box: 2 filters
  • Original Philips filters
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  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series

Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY2422/30
  • Compatible with 2000i and 3000i Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 2 years
  • Original Philips filter
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  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier and Humidifier 2000i
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier and Humidifier 2000i
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier and Humidifier 2000i
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier and Humidifier 2000i
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier and Humidifier 2000i

Philips 2in1 Air Purifier and Humidifier 2000i
Humidification Filter

FY2425/30
  • Compatible with 2000i Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 6 months
  • Original Philips filter
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  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series

Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
Active Carbon filter

FY1413/30
  • Compatible with 1000i and 2000i Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 1 year
  • Original Philips filter
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  • Philips Philips Genuine
  • Philips Philips Genuine
  • Philips Philips Genuine
  • Philips Philips Genuine
  • Philips Philips Genuine

Philips Philips Genuine
Aroma pads

FY5100/00
  • Compatible with Philips Climate Care products
  • Lifespan of 24 months
  • In the box: 24 aroma pads
  • Original Philips aroma pads
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  • Philips Humidifier 4000 Series
  • Philips Humidifier 4000 Series
  • Philips Humidifier 4000 Series
  • Philips Humidifier 4000 Series
  • Philips Humidifier 4000 Series
  • Philips Humidifier 4000 Series

Philips Humidifier 4000 Series
Humidification filter

FY5030/00
  • Compatible with 4000 & 5000 series humidifiers
  • Lifespan up to 6 months
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Original Philips filter
  • Hygienic NanoCloud technology
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  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series

Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY3400/30
  • Compatible with 3400 Series
  • Lifespan up to 1 year
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Original Philips filter
View product
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter

Philips Genuine replacement filter
HEPA NanoProtect-filter

FY2180/30
  • Compatible with 1000 and 2000i Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 3 years
  • Original Philips filter
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  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier and Humidifier 3000 Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier and Humidifier 3000 Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier and Humidifier 3000 Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier and Humidifier 3000 Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier and Humidifier 3000 Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier and Humidifier 3000 Series

Philips 2in1 Air Purifier and Humidifier 3000 Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY3437/00
  • Compatible with 3000 Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 3 years
  • Original Philips filter
View product
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series

Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY1410/30
  • Compatible with 1000i and 2000i Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 2 years
  • Original Philips filter
View product
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