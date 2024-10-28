FY3200/30
Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 3200
Genuine replacement filters for your air purifier: 3in1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander, viruses.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replacement filters for Philips PureProtect 3200 Series air purifiers: AC3210, AC3220, AC3221. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.
Compatible models require both filters to be used simultaneously for optimal filtration performance. Simply insert one at the bottom of your air purifier, and the other one at the top.
The filters ensure optimal filtration performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and cost. To enhance filtration, vacuum the pre-filter regularly.
The original Philips filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use the genuine Philips filter.
3-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens, bacteria and odors.
Your Philips device notifies you when to replace the filter, with an indicator on the display. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.
Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.
Included in the box
Filtration layers
Weight and dimensions
Replacement
Performance
