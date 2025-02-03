TAK4200MP/00
Safe, fun, and travel-friendly
With colorful LEDs on the ear cups and a fun wireless audio-share feature, these headphones are built for kids to love. They’re volume limited for young ears and a special travel mode lets kids listen safely in nosier environments too.See all benefits
Available in:
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Specially designed to be extra-safe for young ears, these headphones have been limited to 75 dB for listening at home or while studying. For listening in noisier environments outside of the home, parents can use the Philips Headphones app to set an 85 dB travel-mode volume limit.
Big round control buttons on the bottom of the earcups make it easy for kids to use these headphones, while smaller ear cups with soft ear-cup cushions make them comfortable to wear. The cushioned headband adjusts easily for the perfect fit and features dots on the back that help children see which way around to put the headphones on.
If your kid’s friends also have a pair of Philips K4200 headphones, they can create a wireless daisy chain between the headphones and listen to the same audio. One pair of headphones is connected to the smart device they want to listen from, and then both friends need to press the multi-function button four times to enter audio-sharing mode.
Colorful LEDs in the ear cups combine with the multi-colored design of these headphones to make them stand out in all the right ways. The LEDs can be set to glow different colors: brilliant for kids who want to express their own sense of style.
Made from durable, non-toxic materials, these headphones are built to withstand the rigors of daily use by kids. When not in use, they can be folded flat for easy storage in a drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that easily fits into pockets and bags.
Our companion app can be used to set playtime limits, so the kids don’t listen for too long. Or use the app to switch these headphones from their default setting where volume is limited to 75 dB, to a travel mode that limits volume to 85 dB.*
From weekend fun to homework, these headphones keep up with up to 45 hours of play time from a full charge (which takes 2 hours via the included USB-C cable). A dedicated BT button on the headphones makes it easy for kids to pair with their devices, and multipoint connectivity lets them connect to more than one device at once.
A built-in microphone lets kids take calls with family and friends. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of their voice, while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around them.
Movies to music, they’ll love what they hear! These on-ear kids’ headphones feature large 32 mm drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever they’re into, they’ll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.
These headphones feature recycled materials, while our plastic-free packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink.
