MG1100/16
Precise edges and contours
The Philips MULTIGROOM Series 1000 gives power & precision to trim, shape & shave facial hair. Trim & shape your beard evenly with the advanced DualCut trimmer & the combs. Define precise lines, edges & contours with the detail shaver.See all benefits
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The 21mm precision trimmer helps you trim evenly & shape your facial style (stubble, goatee, sideburns, neckline or mustache) with high control and visibility.
Advanced DualCut Technology combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering.
The skin-frienly 21mm detail foil shaver is designed to fit into small spaces with more precision than a blade, for a clean shave even in hard to reach areas.
Trim and maintain the uniform length of your stubble, beard, goatee, sideburns and mustache with the 1mm, 3mm, and 5mm click-on precision combs.
The 100% waterproof beard trimmer, simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.
The brush keeps the blade clean after use.
The textured handle gives you better grip and control when using your nose trimmer for men, and the on/off switch is positioned for easy operation.
Start using your ear and nose trimmer right away, with the AA battery included in the box.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and never need to be oiled.
No need to oil ever, for easy maintenance.
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Cutting system
Ease of use
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