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  • Airfryer Muffin cups Airfryer Muffin cups Airfryer Muffin cups

    Airfryer Muffin cups accessory

    HD9909/00

    Airfryer Muffin cups

    Treat family, friends or yourself with deliciously muffins or cupcakes with these easy to use muffin cups for all types of Airfryer. These colorful muffin cups are made from odorless silicone, so easy to remove, store and clean!

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    Airfryer Muffin cups accessory

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    Airfryer Muffin cups

    For tasty and colorful muffins and cupcakes

    • Joyful colored cups
    • Versatile cooking
    Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

    You can safely put these Airfryer muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

    Get perfect baking results!

    Get perfect baking results!

    Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges give make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!

    Surprise friends & family with homemade treats at any time!

    There's always an excuse to have muffins. Whether there's a birthday coming up or you just want to surprise friends or family with a tasty and joyful little treat. But don't forget, having a muffin cup or cupcake for desert, is allowed!

    From muffin cups to cupcakes

    Are you in the mood for muffin cups or cupcakes? It doesn't matter! You could bake both at the same time. Want to try out other recipes with different ingredients? Try out any of your favorite ingredients and discover the joy of these five perfectly sized little treats!

    Technical Specifications

    • General specifications

      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Suitable for
      • HD922x
      • HD923x*
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