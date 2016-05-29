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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XL
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XL
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XL
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XL
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XL
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XL
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XL

Discontinued

Avance CollectionAirfryer XL

HD9247/31

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

Philips unique Rapid air technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!

See all benefits

With Rapid air technology for the perfect result

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

  • Low fat fryer

  • + XL baking plate

  • 1.2kg

  • White

Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!

Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

Philips Airfryer's unique design which combines fast circulating superheated air, starfish design and optimal heating profile allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals in a fast, easy and healthier way without necessarily adding oil.

Digital screen for easy control of time and temperature

Digital screen for easy control of time and temperature

With the digital touch screen you can control the time and temperature of your cooking in an easier and more precise way. Enjoy your favorite food, prepared at the right temperature and time for the best result!

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.

  2. Compared to Viva Airfryer HD9220