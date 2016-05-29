2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9248/91
Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
Philips unique Rapid air technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!
Low fat fryer
+ XL grill pan
1.2kg
Black
The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!
Philips Airfryer's unique design which combines fast circulating superheated air, starfish design and optimal heating profile allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals in a fast, easy and healthier way without necessarily adding oil.
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
Compared to Viva Airfryer HD9220