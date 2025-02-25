FY5133/00
Original Anti-Calc cartridge for 1000 series humidifiers
Enhance your humidifier’s longevity with our anti-calc cartridge. It efficiently removes minerals, preventing white deposits and maintaining your home’s air quality and cleanliness.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This humidification cartridge is compatible with 1000 series humidifiers, including models HU1509 and HU1510. To find your humidifier model, check the bottom of the device
For optimal performance, always use genuine Philips cartridges. Designed for a perfect fit, these filters undergo strict inspections and rigorous durability tests to ensure your Philips humidifier performs at its best throughout your cartridge's lifespan.
Specially formulated granules absorb minerals such as calcium and magnesium from the water, preventing limescale buildup in your device. For areas with hard water, using a cartridge is recommended to maintain optimal performance
For optimal performance we recommend replacing the cartridge every 2 to 3 months, based on the mineral content of your water and the frequency of use.
Connect your device to the Air+ app and easily order accessories when needed.
