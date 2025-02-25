Search terms

    Genuine replacement filter Humidification filter

    FY5030/00

    The original Philips humidification filter perfectly fits your appliance, ensuring consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud technology to release invisible mist, humidifying the air with up to 99% less bacteria spread (1)

    • Compatible with 5000 series humidifiers
    • Lifespan up to 6 months
    • In the box: 1 filter
    • Original Philips filter
    • Hygienic NanoCloud technology
    Compatible with Philips humidifiers, 5000 series

    This humidification filter is compatible with 5000 series humidifiers, including model HU5710. To find your humidifier model, check the bottom of the device.

    Original Philips filter for the best performance

    For optimal performance, always use genuine Philips filters. Designed for a perfect fit, these filters undergo strict inspections and rigorous durability tests to ensure your Philips humidifier performs at its best throughout the filter's lifespan.

    Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology

    No technology releases cleaner water vapor than NanoCloud. Its ultra-fine mist is invisible to the naked eye and extremely difficult for bacteria to adhere to. Humidify air with up to 99,9% fewer bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers, safe to use with tap water. (1)

    Up to 6 months of usage

    This humidification filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration for up to 6 months.

    Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

    Connect your device to the Air+ app and easily order accessories when needed.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      Humidification filter
      Included in the box
      1x filter
      Lifetime
      Up to 6 months

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Weight
      0,28 kg
      Package Length
      182 mm
      Package Width
      180 mm
      Package Height
      220 mm
      Package Weight
      0,39 kg
      Product Length
      171 mm
      Product Width
      208 mm

    • Replacement

      For Philips humidifiers
      HU5710

    • (1) Compared to standard ultrasonic humidifier modules that do not contain additional technology to reduce the spread of bacteria, as tested by an independent lab
