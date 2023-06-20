Search terms

NanoProtect Pro S3 Filters

NanoProtect Pro S3 filter

FY3437/00
  Healthy air, always
    NanoProtect Pro S3 Filters NanoProtect Pro S3 filter

    FY3437/00

    Healthy air, always

    This HEPA and activated carbon filter effectively captures harmful particles as small as 0.003 microns, including PM2.5, allergens, bacteria and viruses. Also absorbs formaldehyde, total VOCs and odors and locks them in nanoscale micropores See all benefits

    Healthy air, always

    This HEPA and activated carbon filter effectively captures harmful particles as small as 0.003 microns, including PM2.5, allergens, bacteria and viruses. Also absorbs formaldehyde, total VOCs and odors and locks them in nanoscale micropores See all benefits

      Healthy air, always

      • Absorbs harmful particles

      Nanokill Disinfection Technology

      Nanokill oxygen disinfection technology destroys bacterial cells and viral lipid membranes, effectively killing HFMD pathogenic viruses and >99% of Influenza A H1N1 viruses*.

      Professional allergen and virus removal

      Filters out 99.97% of particles with a diameter of 0.3 microns*, smaller than the particles most likely to carry common allergens including dust mites, pollen, dog and cat dander

      Integrated design for easy filter maintenance

      Composite HEPA and activated carbon filters can be easily and conveniently installed.

      Professional Formaldehyde Removal

      Features an amine-manganese dibasic formaldehyde removal compound that captures and rapidly decomposes formaldehyde in less than 0.1 seconds*. The activated carbon filter has a specific surface area equivalent to 52 soccer fields, providing powerful adsorption of formaldehyde decomposition products and odors. Reduces formaldehyde concentration to 0.01 mg/m, 10 times higher than European standards

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
        243*255*325  mm
        Product weight
        1.47kg  kg
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        234.6*248*300.5
        Weight incl. packaging
        1.87kg  kg

      • Performance

        Filters out formaldehyde
        Yes
        Filters out PM2.5
        Yes
        Filters out bacteria
        Yes
        Filters out viruses
        Yes
        Filters out odor
        Yes
        Filter
        For two-in-one air humidifier purifier AC3737

          • * Third-party laboratory based on test samples referenced to ISO 18184-2019 Textiles - Determination of anti-viral activity of textiles, for 24 hours of action against filter material, the test virus is the hand, foot and mouth pathogenic virus (enterovirus EV71), the test host is Vero cells, the test was repeated 3 times, the measured anti-viral activity activity rate > 99.99%
          • *Third-party laboratory based on test samples referenced to ISO 18184-2019 Textiles - Spinning
          • *Test results of 0.003 micron particle removal efficiency of the filter by a third-party laboratory using NaCl aerosol according to DIN 71460-1:2006-04, ISO/TS 11155-1:2001-11 *The filter can remove 0.003 micron particles. PM2.5 refers to particles in the atmosphere with a diameter less than or equal to 2.5 microns, and 2.5 microns is about 833 times larger than 0.003 microns.
