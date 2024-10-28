Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series Active Carbon filter
Original filter for air purifier 2000&3000i Series
Original replacement filter for your air purifier: Active Carbon filter effectively removes volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and unpleasant odors for cleaner, fresher indoor air. See all benefits
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Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series Active Carbon filter
Original filter for air purifier 2000&3000i Series
Effectively reduces gases and odors
- Compatible with 2000i and 3000i Series
- In the box: 1 filter
- Lifespan of 1 year
- Original Philips filter
Compatible with Philips 2000i and 3000i Series
Replacement filters for Philips 2000i and 3000i Series air purifiers: AC2887,AC2889, AC2892, AC3829. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.
Long life filters up to 1 year
The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and costs.
Original Philips filter for best performance
The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.
Active carbon filter reduces gases and odors
The active carbon filter effectively removes volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and unpleasant odors for cleaner, fresher indoor air
Technical Specifications
-
General Specification
- Product type
-
AC NanoProtect filter
- Included in the box
-
1x filter
- HEPA NanoProtect
-
No
- Pre-filter
-
No
- Active carbon
-
Yes
- Lifetime
-
Up to 1 year
-
Performance
- Particle filtration
-
Gas and odours
-
Weight and Dimensions
- Product Height
-
362 mm
- Product Weight
-
0.262 kg
- Product Width
-
276 mm
- Product Length
-
10 mm
- Package Length
-
21 mm
- Package Width
-
292 mm
- Package Height
-
380 mm
- Package Weight
-
0.557 kg
-
Replacement
- For Philips air purifier(s)
-
AC2887, AC2889, AC2892, AC3829
- (1) The air flowing through the filter was tested using a NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
- (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
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