Healthy air, always
The original Philips humidification wick perfectly fits your appliance to ensure consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud Technology to emit nano-sized molecules of pure water vapor and humidify the air with up to 99% less bacteria. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replacing the filter with the original Philips humidification wick ensures a consistently high and efficient performance of your air humidifier. It is designed specifically for the indicated device to make sure it perfectly fits and allows the appliance to operate smoothly.
Unique NanoCloud Technology uses natural evaporation to emit pure water vapor. Due to its fine size, it is extremely difficult for bacteria or residue to attach to humidifying the air with up to 99% less bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers (1).
Our filters go through a set of mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7, to provide the best performance of your Philips humidifier until the last day of the filters lifespan.
This humidification wick provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration up to 6 months.
Your Philips device notifies you when to clean or replace the humidification wick. This makes the maintenance of the appliance effortless whileensuring that youalways enjoy comfortable, clean air.
