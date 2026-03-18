CX7550/01
Our strongest and quietest tower fan
Enjoy powerful yet whisper-quiet cooling. The fan automatically adjusts to your needs while using less energy. Stay in control with the Air+ app, monitor the room temperature on the display, and elevate the atmosphere with essential oils.See all benefits
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This bladeless fan delivers strong airflow of 2.440 m³/h, to quickly cool your entire space. It circulates cool air farther and wider (1), with airspeeds of up to 8.4 m/s.
Experience 40% quieter cooling (1), as low as 22 dB (2). With a brushless DC motor and air outlet inspired by airplane-wing aerodynamics, this is our quietest fan yet - perfect for restful sleep, work, or total relaxation.
The energy-saving DC motor delivers powerful cooling with up to 40% less energy use (3). At maximum 30W, it uses less energy than a traditional incandescent light bulb – to keep your energy costs low.
The Smart AutoAdapt mode adjusts airflow based on room temperature, ensuring optimal comfort. A sleek LED display provides real-time updates, with ambient light that reflects indoor temperature.
Choose from 4 modes (Manual, Natural Breeze, Advanced Sleep, AutoAdapt) and 12 speed levels for personalized cooling. From a gentle breeze to powerful airflow, enjoy effortless comfort all day.
With 80° oscillation, this fan distributes air to every corner of the room – so you can feel refreshed no matter where you are.
Advanced Sleep mode gradually reduces fan speed every 30 minutes and dims the display lights, helping you fall asleep naturally while saving energy through the night.
Enhance your well-being by infusing the breeze with your favorite essential oils for a calming experience.
Easy control from anywhere with the Air+ app or remote. Enjoy hands-free operation and voice support with Alexa and Google Home integration.
Use the 12-hour timer to automatically switch off the fan after your chosen duration. Easily schedule and personalize settings anytime through the Air+ app.
Elegant, slim design that fits into any room. Place it in a corner or against a wall to save space while keeping your home cool and stylish.
Set up in seconds with no screws or hassle. Designed for convenience, the fan assembles effortlessly and is ready to use immediately.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
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