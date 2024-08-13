CX2050/00
Quietly powerful. Stylishly compact.
Maximum cooling, minimum noise. The fan is designed to fit any home interior and cool your space quietly. Tailor your experience with 3 speeds, 2 modes, and a timer. Plus, enjoy enhanced air circulation with its tiltable head.See all benefits
Long-range airflow that can reach up to 25 meters. Enjoy maximum comfort and feel refreshed no matter where you are; everyone in the room can feel the cool breeze.
Enjoy the feeling of a gentle breeze surrounding you with this air circulator fan, with a long-range airflow of 738 m³/h. Say goodbye to stagnant air and welcome a refreshing breeze that reaches every corner of your space.
Experience 30% quieter operation with our innovative SilentWings technology (1). Drawing inspiration from the silent wings of nature's quietest flyer, the owl, our blade design ensures a quieter cooling experience with noise levels as low as 23 dB(A) (2) - quieter than a whisper!
Made to last, season after season. With over 80 years of air care expertise, Philips performs over 110 rigorous tests on their fans before release, ensuring high quality and performance.
Enjoy a cool and peaceful night's sleep with the Quiet Sleep mode. This mode gradually decreases the fan speed to the lowest setting over 30 minutes, helping you fall asleep naturally while also conserving energy.
The Natural Breeze Mode mimics a breath of fresh air; the intensity and speed of the air alternates seamlessly from high to low, creating a natural and invigorating indoor experience that can be enjoyed all year long.
Enjoy a gentle breeze or a more powerful blast of air with this versatile fan, which offers 3 speed settings, a natural breeze mode, and a tranquil sleep mode. Choose the setting that suits you best, lean back, and enjoy.
Customize your comfort with a fan that tilts 180°, giving you refreshing air exactly as you need it – whether for direct cooling or air circulation throughout the room.
Effortlessly blending convenience and simplicity, our fan features a hidden blade design, for a clean and minimalist aesthetic. Compact and discreet, it saves space without sacrificing performance.
Table-top and space-saving design with no loss of performance. Weighing only 2.3 kg, the fan is easy to carry around and is just as comfortable on a table or by your bedside at night. Plus, the fan is designed to be cleaned effortlessly, requiring just a quick wipe with a damp cloth.
Our fan allows you to increase your AC thermostat by 5 degrees without compromising comfort, saving up to 130 kWh annually, equivalent to up to €35 off your energy bills. Plus, it's energy efficient, consuming a maximum of 24W—less than a traditional light bulb—and 90 times less than a standard portable AC. (3)
Customize your cooling experience with the timer function, designed for your convenience. Plan up to 12 hours ahead.
