    Air Performer 8000 series 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater

    AMF870/35

    Our smartest, most powerful all-in-one AirPurifier

    Air Performer cleans the air thoroughly, heats the room and cools you when needed. It removes 99.97% of all unseen particles and automatically adapts its powerful performance to your needs. Pure and cozy air all year round, adapted to you.

    Air Performer 8000 series 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater

    Our smartest, most powerful all-in-one AirPurifier

    Cleans, cools & heats

    • Purifies rooms up to 70m2
    • 270 m3/h Clean Air Rate (CADR)
    • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
    • Connected to Air+ App
    Thoroughly purifies rooms up to 70 m2(2)

    It distributes powerful clean airflow to every corner of the room at a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 270 m3/h(1), thoroughly purifying even large rooms up to 70 m2(2) to protect you from bacteria, virus, pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mites, harmful gases, odors and other pollutants.

    Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air(3)

    Only Philips Air Purifiers have NanoProtect HEPA filtration with active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns(3). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2X more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration, with higher energy efficiency(4).

    Cools you down with powerful clean airflow

    Cools you with powerful clean airflow that feels natural and pleasant. With adjustable airflow rotation of up to 350 degrees, it will reach everywhere. Thanks to its bladeless design, it does not blow gusts of air, creating a consistent stream of fan airflow up to 1579 m3/h, fully customizable with 10 speeds to suit your comfort need.

    Warms the whole-room in no time with ceramic technology

    Safe and soothing heating so you can stay cozy and comfortable on cooler days. With powerful PTC ceramic technology, it heats up in 3 seconds to warm you up in no time. Set your target temperature (1-37 C) and customize your warmth with 10 heater speeds or use the auto mode to heat your room efficiently with its energy-saving algorithm.

    Automatically senses and adapts for best results

    Powered by the AI (artificial intelligence) technology. Air Performer cleans the air, cools you down and heats the room when you need it. Philips' self-adapting technology with AI not only detects air quality, but also analyses your usage habits to customize purification performance while keeping noise levels and power consumption as low as possible(9).

    Real-time air quality feedback with smart AeraSense sensors

    Smart AeraSense sensors continually scan the air and report in real-time, immediately reacting to any increase in pollution to improve your air quality. Check your purifiers digital display or app to track ultra-fine pollutants (PM2.5), allergens, gases (VOCs and odors), temperature and humidity.

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    In sleep mode, it is quieter than a whisper with only 19 dB(A)(5) of noise level. Its light sensor detects when it is dark, turning the lights off automatically. In auto mode, it keeps noise levels to a minimum as it learns when it needs to perform or when it needs to be quiet.

    Energy-efficient design

    Thanks to its energy-efficient design, it uses 40 W to purify the air(10), less than a traditional light bulb. In auto mode, the motor only runs when and for as long as needed, prolonging filter lifetime whilst saving energy.

    The Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution

    Air+ app provides a smart experience that ensures you breathe clean and healthy air. The app tracks indoor and outdoor air quality in real-time and keeps you in control, at home or away, with a digital remote, a smart scheduler and hands-free via Alexa and Google Home(6).

    Fully adjustable airflow for cooling, heating or circulation

    Dual Flow technology lets you adjust the device to suit your comfort needs. Set it up for direct airflow projection to cool you down or heat the room when you need it, or diffused airflow for optimal air circulation. Fully customizable with 10 speed levels, turbo, sleep and auto modes

    Proven virus removal, tested with H1N1 and HCov-E229 viruses

    Virtually nothing escapes VitaShield except purer, cleaner air. VitaShield technology captures aerosols, germs and particles as small as 0.003 microns, smaller than the smallest known virus. Tested independently by airmid healthgroup to remove H1N1 virus from the air. Also tested to remove 99.99% of HCov-E229 virus(7).

    Thoroughly tested for durability and quality.

    When choosing Philips, you choose for a trusted brand with more than 80 years of experience and innovation in air care and health tech. Philips Air Purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before they are released from our factory. This Air Purifier is certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      3in1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater
      Technology
      HEPA NanoProtect, AeraSense sensors,DualFlow
      Color
      Dark Grey, Silver
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Internet connectivity
      Yes
      Wi-Fi range
      2.4 GHz
      Voice control
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Maximum power
      2200W
      Air quality sensors
      PM2.5, Gas, Allergens Temperature, Humidity
      Min. sound level
      19 dB(A)
      Max. sound level
      46 dB(A)

    • Performance

      CADR (Clean air delivery rate) (particle, GB/T)
      270 m³/h
      Filter layers
      HEPA, Active Carbon, Prefilter
      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Max. room size
      70 m2
      Fan airflow
      1579 m³/h

    • Usability

      Remote control
      Yes
      Oscillation
      Up to 350°
      Cord length
      1.8m
      Scheduler
      Yes (in app)
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Speed settings
      Yes (10 levels)
      Air quality feedback
      Color, numerical
      Interface
      Digital
      Recommended filter change
      1 year

    • Safety feature

      Child lock
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      106.4cm
      Product Weight
      8.5kg
      Package Length
      38.6cm
      Package Width
      38.1cm
      Package Height
      115.2cm
      Package Weight
      13.2kg
      Product Length
      32.5cm
      Product Width
      32.5cm

    • Energy efficiency

      Stand-by power consumption
      <2W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50/60Hz

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Compatability

      Included Accessories 1
      3in1 HEPA filter
      Related Accessories 1
      FYM860/30

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • (1)CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015.
    • (2)Calculated according to NRCC-54013 test standard, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
    • (3)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a 3rd party laboratory.
    • (4)Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801.
    • (5)The average sound level, based on GB/T4214.1-2017 (IEC 60704-1 - 2020, MOD). The sound level may change due to the conditions in your room and the location of the device.
    • (6)Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location.
    • (7)Microbial reduction rate test at external lab, with appliance running in turbo mode for 1.5 h in a test chamber contaminated with HCOV-229E virus aerosols.
    • (8)From the air that passes through the filter, tested by third party lab OFI using house dust mite, birch pollen, cat allergens and fungal spores.
    • (9)Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in your appliance requires connection to the Air+ app via Wi-Fi.
    • (10)Not applicable to heating mode. In heating mode, it uses 2200 W to warm up the air.
    • (11)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
