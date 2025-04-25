ACP620/00
Powerful cooling, guaranteed
Experience powerful, quiet airflow for maximum cooling, with tailored comfort through 3 speeds and automatic rotation. Designed for quality and stability, this fan delivers refreshing comfort day after day.See all benefits
With airflow reaching up to 30 meters, this fan ensures a pleasant and refreshing breeze that keeps the whole room comfortable.
Provides a cooling airflow of 3250 m³/h to keep your room fresh and comfortable. It circulates air efficiently, helping reduce stuffiness and ensuring a pleasant breeze throughout the space.
Enjoy a peaceful environment for work, reading, or sleep with a gentle breeze that won't disturb you. Operating at a quiet 40 dB(A) at the lowest setting, it provides comfort without noise, keeping your space calm and relaxing.
Made to last, season after season. With over 80 years of air care expertise, Philips performs over 110 rigorous tests on their fans before release, ensuring high quality and performance.
Easily adjust settings with 3 speed options, allowing you to choose from a gentle breeze to a more powerful airflow. Select the setting that suits you best and enjoy personalized comfort.
Feel the cooling breeze in every corner. Our fan can be tilted 30 degrees and rotates 80 degrees automatically, ensuring even airflow throughout the whole room.
The XL base provides added stability, ensuring the fan stays securely in place even at higher speeds. This sturdy design reduces wobbling and enhances overall safety, allowing for a more reliable and steady cooling experience.
The fan is energy efficient, consuming a maximum of 45 W, less than a traditional light bulb and 50 times less than a standard portable AC, making it a cost-effective and eco-friendly choice.
This fan is built with safety in mind, featuring a thermal fuse, certified plug and RoHS standards. The thermal fuse cuts power if the motor overheats, while the certified plug ensures secure operation. RoHS limits the use of harmful materials, making this fan a safer choice for you and the environment.
Enjoy customizable comfort with the telescopic, height-adjustable fan, allowing you to easily move it up and down. Find the perfect airflow direction to suit your needs, whether you're sitting, standing, or lying down.
This fan can easily be assembled in a few steps. Plus, the fan is made to be cleaned effortlessly, requiring just a quick wipe with a damp cloth.
