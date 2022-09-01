Purifies the air in less than 10 min (1)
With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 300 m³/h. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers spaces up to 78 m and distributes ultra clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts clean air delivery to 300 m/hr CADR, purifying 20 m in only 10 min. (1)
A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter makes sure you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet danderand gases.The NanoProtect HEPA technology not only captures pollutants, but it uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, enabling it to purify the air faster than a HEPA H13 filter that is medically used. (5)
The VitaShield technology captures aerosols and particles smaller than the smallest known Coronavirus (6). Virtually nothing escapes from VitaShield - It deactivates viruses and traps them inside. Tested independently by Airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (2). Also, tested for corona virus (7).
The professional grade AeraSense sensor accurately scans the air 1000x a second to detect harmful pollutants and intelligently chooses the right speed for every environment. It displays the air quality in real time, showing level of allergens and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.
Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before they are released from our factory and are certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests for continuous operation (24/7).
In sleep mode, the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep. Both air quality index and the light on the UI can be dimmed or turned off to avoid any light disturbance.
Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 27 W power. This is equivalent to an incandescent light bulb. It is compliant with a highly efficient grade of strict global standard.
The air purifier accurately calculates filter lifetime based on pollution level and operation time. It notifies you when the filter needs replacement, for easy maintenance.
The air purifier is designed for easier cleaning, using the compact and simple cylindrical plastic body. It uses a 3in1 integrated filter so no need to change each filter separately.
Run your product in intelligent automatic mode or choose from 4x speed levels: Sleep, Speed 1, 2 and Turbo to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.
Energy efficiency
Maintenance
Weight and dimensions
Performance
Usability
