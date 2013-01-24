Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*

Designed with a multi-stage active filtration system, which captures up to 99.95% of particles that passes through the filter as small as 0.3 microns – the size of most common airborne allergens, particles, bacteria and viruses. Removes aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses from the air which passes through the filter. It sanitizes the air by removing up to 99.9% of viruses from the air*, making sure you breathe clean air always.