Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
- Table top stand
- 2 x AAA Batteries
4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6100 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, its built-in Smart TV is easy to use - making it an excellent choice for effortless entertainment. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6100 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, its built-in Smart TV is easy to use - making it an excellent choice for effortless entertainment. See all benefits
4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6100 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, its built-in Smart TV is easy to use - making it an excellent choice for effortless entertainment. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6100 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, its built-in Smart TV is easy to use - making it an excellent choice for effortless entertainment. See all benefits
Sleek. Cutting edge. Refined. Precise. The Philips Ultra Slim silhouette. That something so slim can inspire so much interest shouldn’t be surprising, given how much sophistication it will bring to your décor.
Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.
Discover a Smarter experience that lies beyond traditional TV. Rent and stream movies, videos or games from online video stores. Watch catch-up TV from your favorite channels and enjoy a growing selection of online apps with Smart TV.
Thanks to our special software that analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones and adjusts it accordingly, you’ll enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience.
Experience 4K Ultra HD sharpness with the Philips Pixel Plus Ultra HD engine. It optimizes picture quality to deliver smooth, fluid images with incredible detail and depth – Enjoy sharper 4K images with brighter whites and blacker blacks every time.
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Smart TV Features
Multimedia Applications
Sound
Connectivity
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.