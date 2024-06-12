Search terms

EN
AR
  • Reveal the power of clean Reveal the power of clean Reveal the power of clean

    2000 Series Cordless Vacuum

    XC2011/61

    Reveal the power of clean

    Enjoy easy cleaning with the maneuverable Philips 2000 series. It offers powerful suction on hard floors thanks to its PowerCyclone technology, and illuminates hidden dust with the LED Nozzle.

    See all benefits

    2000 Series Cordless Vacuum

    Similar products

    See all Stick vacuum cleaner

    Reveal the power of clean

    Up to 40min cleaning on one charge(1)

    • Powerful suction with PowerCyclone 7 technology
    • Hard floor LED nozzle so you won't miss dust
    • Up to 40 min in eco setting & 10 min in turbo(2)
    • 2 settings & storage wall mount
    PowerCyclone 7: powerful suction with min battery usage

    PowerCyclone 7: powerful suction with min battery usage

    PowerCyclone 7 & PowerBlade digital motor work together to generate strong airflow speed (up to 660 L/min(3)) energy-efficiently. The result? Picking up dust and dirt thoroughly with higher runtime - especially on hard floors.

    Hard floor LED nozzle reveals dust, guiding every move

    Hard floor LED nozzle reveals dust, guiding every move

    Make every move count with our LED nozzle, capturing up to 99%(7) of dust and dirt in the highest setting. It illuminates tiny dust particles by shining light at precisely the right angle, so you'll know exactly where to clean. The nozzle is designed to slide extremely close to walls and edges, capturing stubborn particles of dirt. Leave no speck of dust behind.

    Replaceable battery lasts up to 40min in Eco, 10 in Turbo(4)

    Replaceable battery lasts up to 40min in Eco, 10 in Turbo(4)

    In one charge Philips 2000 Series cleans more than 180 m2 in Eco mode and more than 45 m2 in Turbo mode.(5)

    Lightweight and maneuverable design

    Lightweight and maneuverable design

    Glide through the home with the lightweight and easy-to-handle Philips 2000. Its' design is optimised not only to be light but to feel as light as possible in use. The ergonomic handle and balanced distribution of the full stick ensure that the weight is evenly distributed, for the most comfortable experience.

    Store & charge in wall mount

    Store & charge in wall mount

    No more leaning the vacuum cleaner on the furniture! After usage you can easily store your vacuum cleaner in the wall mount, where it automatically charges to be ready for your next cleaning session.

    3-stage filtration system keeps dust securely stored

    3-stage filtration system keeps dust securely stored

    Capture dust and keep it captured. 97.8%(6) of fine dust and dirt remains sealed inside thanks to three ultra-fine filters. So once it's removed from your floor it stays that way, for clean floors and a healthier home.

    Technical Specifications

    • Use Cases

      Suitable for floor types
      Hard floors
      Handheld option
      Yes
      Mopping function
      No

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Aluminium & Plastic
      Color
      Cotton Blue
      Cyclone technology
      PowerCyclone 7
      Settings
      Eco, Turbo
      Runtime (Eco)
      40 min
      Runtime (Turbo)
      10 min
      Airflow (max)
      660 l/min
      Noise level
      < 80 dB
      Battery type
      Replaceable lithium-ion
      Voltage
      21.6V
      Frequency
      50/60Hz
      Charging Time
      5 hour(s)
      Display type
      LED
      Filter type
      3-stage filtration
      LED lights
      Yes
      Warranty
      2 years
      EU declaration of conformity
      Yes
      Battery Product
      Yes

    • Functions

      Floor Recognition
      No
      Smart home compatibility
      No
      Internet connectivity
      No

    • Design

      Recycled plastic, incl. accessories
      No
      Sustainable package
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Standard nozzle
      Hard floor LED nozzle
      Charging Station
      Wall-mount
      Aqua nozzle
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      23 cm
      Product Width
      25.5 cm
      Product Height
      109 cm
      Product Weight (Handheld only)
      1 297 g
      Package Length
      14.3 cm
      Package Width
      38.4 cm
      Package Height
      74.1 cm
      Package Weight
      4.5 kg

    • Compatibility

      Related Accessories 1
      XV1631/01​ - Filter​
      Related Accessories 2
      XV1632/01​ - Set of Accessories​ (2-in-1 and crevice tool)​

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • (1) Normal mode, handheld only
    • (2) Normal mode, handheld only / Turbo mode, handheld only
    • (3) In turbo mode
    • (4) Normal mode, handheld only/ In turbo mode, handheld only
    • (5) On hard floors with dry nozzle
    • (6) >0,5 μm particle size
    • (7) On hard floors in Turbo mode
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.