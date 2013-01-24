Home
    Bring the party where you choose with this large, portable speaker. While you rock your guitar, play some tunes, or get on the mic -- colored lights and a strobe pulse on the speaker! A carry handle makes the speaker easy to move. See all benefits

    Bring the party where you choose with this large, portable speaker. While you rock your guitar, play some tunes, or get on the mic -- colored lights and a strobe pulse on the speaker! A carry handle makes the speaker easy to move. See all benefits

    Bring the party where you choose with this large, portable speaker. While you rock your guitar, play some tunes, or get on the mic -- colored lights and a strobe pulse on the speaker! A carry handle makes the speaker easy to move. See all benefits

      Rock to the beat

      • Speaker light and strobe
      • Mic and guitar inputs
      • Special karaoke functions

      Deep bass. 14 hours play time

      With powerful sound and big, pumping bass, this karaoke speaker can fill the room with beats. The built-in battery lets you rock the party outdoors for up to 14 hours play time on a single charge.

      Party light effects. Blaze to the music

      Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects! A ring of colored lights on the speaker pulses in time to the music, and there are four different lighting modes to choose from. However you love to party, this speaker has you covered.

      Mic and guitar inputs. Karaoke effects

      A mic input (6.3 mm) lets you take the party up a notch. There's also a guitar input, so you can take the lead vocals while you're shredding a solo! Both guitar and mic have their own volume controls on the speaker. You can change your voice, fade vocals, and add echo effects too.

      All your tunes. Bluetooth, audio-in, and more

      Stream playlists via Bluetooth. Plug in other sources via audio-in or USB—or plug the speaker into another speaker or amp using the line-out socket. Rotary knobs on the speaker let you select the source or even fine-tune the bass and treble.

      Ready for anything

      The built-in carry handle and battery means you can play wherever you like. Take the beats to a friend's house. Set up on the basketball court. You can skip tracks and turn the volume up directly from the speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        80W (maximum)
        Output power (RMS)
        40W @ 1% THD
        Frequency response
        50Hz - 20KHz, -12dB
        Sound enhancement
        • treble and bass control
        • Karaoke

      • Speaker

        No. of sound channels
        Mono
        Tweeter
        2" x 2
        Woofer
        8"

      • Connectivity

        Mic in
        1 x (6.3mm w/ vol control)
        Guitar input
        1 x (6.3mm w/ vol control)
        USB
        Yes (playback, charging and reading, service)
        Line-in
        1 x (3.5mm)
        Line-out
        1 x (3.5mm)
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Bluetooth profiles
        • Streaming Format: SBC
        • Music streaming (A2DP)
        • Playback/volume control: AVRCP
        • Multipoint (Multipair) support

      • Supported Audio Formats

        Bluetooth
        SBC
        USB
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA
        • FLAC

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Tact switch
        Karaoke
        • Echo control
        • MIC volume
        • vocal fader
        • voice changer
        Guitar control
        Yes

      • Display

        Display Type
        LED display screen; Speaker light effect, strobe light
        Backlight
        blue
        Charging indicator
        red

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        Battery Capacity
        2200 mAh, 7.4 V
        Battery life time
        14  hr
        Charging time
        <=3  hr

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate
        • Safety warranty sheet

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        32.2  cm
        Height
        46.05  cm
        Weight
        6.95  kg
        Width
        30.9  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        37  cm
        EAN
        48 95229 11739 6
        Gross weight
        8.7  kg
        Height
        52.2  cm
        Nett weight
        7.04  kg
        Tare weight
        1.66  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Standing
        Width
        39  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate
      • Safety warranty sheet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

