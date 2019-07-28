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    3000 series Wireless headphones with mic

    TAUN102BK/00

    Wireless freedom

    The compact upbeat Bluetooth In-ear headphone delivers powerful sound with up to 7 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use.

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    3000 series Wireless headphones with mic

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    Wireless freedom

    Powerful sound.

    • 6mm drivers/ closed-back
    • In-ear
    • 7 hours playtime

    Fast charge technology

    Fast Charge technology gives you a quick burst of power when the battery is running low. Just 15 minutes of charging time gets you 90mins of playback.

    Magnetic fluted earbuds ensure neat and easy storage

    Your In-ear headphones feature magnetic fluted earbuds that cleverly ensure neat and easy storage. Magnets are embedded in the back of each earbud so they stick together – no tangles, fuss or muss. Just click them together back-to-back, bundle them together with your flat tangle-free cable and stash in your bag, knowing you’ll be able to retrieve them easily – anytime.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency response
      20 - 20 000  Hz
      Sensitivity
      100  dB
      Impedance
      16  ohm

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Bluetooth version
      5.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • HFP
      • HSP
      • AVRCP

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      35.4  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      21  cm
      Gross weight
      2.25  kg
      Height
      23.3  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 10014 2
      Nett weight
      1.296  kg
      Tare weight
      0.954  kg

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      18.9  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      6
      Width
      16.6  cm
      Height
      11  cm
      Nett weight
      0.324  kg
      Gross weight
      0.48  kg
      Tare weight
      0.156  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 10014 9

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.3  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      2.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 10014 5
      Gross weight
      0.069  kg
      Nett weight
      0.054  kg
      Tare weight
      0.015  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Cable length
      61.8  cm
      Height
      2.25  cm
      Width
      1.4  cm
      Depth
      0  cm
      Weight
      0.035  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick start guide
      Quick start guide
      USB cable
      Include for charging

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20056 2

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • 3 sizes ear caps
    • USB charging cable
    Badge-D2C

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