3000 series Wireless headphones with mic
Wireless freedom
The compact upbeat Bluetooth In-ear headphone delivers powerful sound with up to 7 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use.
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3000 series Wireless headphones with mic
Wireless freedom Powerful sound. 6mm drivers/ closed-back In-ear 7 hours playtime Fast charge technology
Fast Charge technology gives you a quick burst of power when the battery is running low. Just 15 minutes of charging time gets you 90mins of playback.
Magnetic fluted earbuds ensure neat and easy storage
Your In-ear headphones feature magnetic fluted earbuds that cleverly ensure neat and easy storage. Magnets are embedded in the back of each earbud so they stick together – no tangles, fuss or muss. Just click them together back-to-back, bundle them together with your flat tangle-free cable and stash in your bag, knowing you’ll be able to retrieve them easily – anytime.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Sound
Frequency response
20 - 20 000
Hz Sensitivity
100
dB Impedance
16
ohm
Connectivity
Microphone
Built-in microphone Bluetooth version
5.0 Bluetooth profiles
Outer Carton
Length
35.4
cm Number of consumer packagings
24 Width
21
cm Gross weight
2.25
kg Height
23.3
cm GTIN
1 48 95229 10014 2 Nett weight
1.296
kg Tare weight
0.954
kg
Inner Carton
Length
18.9
cm Number of consumer packagings
6 Width
16.6
cm Height
11
cm Nett weight
0.324
kg Gross weight
0.48
kg Tare weight
0.156
kg GTIN
2 48 95229 10014 9
Packaging dimensions
Height
17.3
cm Packaging type
Carton Type of shelf placement
Both Width
9.5
cm Depth
2.5
cm Number of products included
1 EAN
48 95229 10014 5 Gross weight
0.069
kg Nett weight
0.054
kg Tare weight
0.015
kg
Product dimensions
Cable length
61.8
cm Height
2.25
cm Width
1.4
cm Depth
0
cm Weight
0.035
kg
Accessories
Quick start guide
Quick start guide USB cable
Include for charging
UPC
UPC
8 40063 20056 2
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What's in the box?
Other items in the box 3 sizes ear caps USB charging cable
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