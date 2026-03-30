Listen freely with true wireless earbuds that feel lighter, fit better, and sound rich, warm, and detailed. Adaptive Noise Canceling responds to your surroundings, while Cafe and Lounge modes let your music hang back and set the vibe.
Detailed sound, comfort fit, and Spatial Audio modes
SecureFit textured ear tips bring you a fit that feels lighter and more comfortable, while creating a good seal for even better sound. Philips Spatial Audio features include Cafe and Lounge modes, which make your music sound like part of the background ambience: great for focusing on a task while listening.
Immerse freely with Adaptive Noise Canceling
Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear what’s going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.
Stable Bluetooth® multipoint connection and Auracast™
Bluetooth® 6.0 ensures a fast, steady connection, and support for Auracast™ lets you listen to public broadcasts on your travels. You can connect to two Bluetooth® devices at once and manage connected devices via our app—plus Microsoft Swift Pair makes life easy for Windows users.
6-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places
These headphones boast a six-mic setup, and three of those mics plus an AI noise-reduction algorithm combine to bring you super-clear calls. Even if you’re in a busy cafe, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t be distracted by what’s going on around you.
IPX4 splash and sweat resistant
Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means these earbuds are splash resistant so they don’t mind a little rain! Wearing them on a particularly hot day? They won’t mind a little sweat either.
Up to 48 hours play time. Pocket-sized charging case
With noise canceling off, you get 12 hours play time from a full charge and an extra 36 hours from the pocket-sized charging case (with noise canceling on you get 8 hours and an extra 24 from the case). For a quick boost, 10 minutes gives you an extra 2 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C.
Philips Headphones app. Customize your experience
Feel like your music’s missing something? Our companion app features EQ, an intuitive equalizer that lets you tweak the sound and explore different EQ settings using your fingertips. You can also use the app to activate Dynamic Bass, manage connected devices, update firmware, and more.
Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature
The custom drivers in these headphones are tuned to Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, natural sound with deep bass. Whatever you’re listening to, you’ll love what you hear.