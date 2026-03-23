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  • Feel the beat, love the fit Feel the beat, love the fit Feel the beat, love the fit

    True wireless headphones

    TAT1000WT/97

    Feel the beat, love the fit

    Hear your sounds perfectly. These True Wireless headphones use 13 mm drivers for lush sound and punchy bass and an AI mic for clear calls. With IPX4 splash resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 18 hours play time.

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    True wireless headphones

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    See all True wireless

    Feel the beat, love the fit

    • Small buds. Great value
    • Natural sound. Dynamic bass
    • Pocket-sized charging case
    • IPX4 splash resistant

    Great sound with large 13 mm drivers

    Hear your sounds perfectly. These True Wireless headphones use 13 mm drivers for lush sound and punchy bass and an AI mic for clear calls. With IPX4 splash resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 18 hours play time.

    Compatible with Bluetooth® 6.0 and Microsoft Swift Pair

    Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound. Microsoft Swift Pair is supported too.

    Pocket-sized charging case

    The small charging case slips easily into a pocket, while Mono mode means you can use either earbud while the other one charges.

    IPX4 splash resistant

    Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means these earbuds are splash resistant so they don’t mind a little rain!

    Up to 18 hours play time with the case

    You get 4.5 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 13.5 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they’ll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged via USB-C.

    Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying

    Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm reduces some of the background noise from the world around you.

    Philips Headphones app. Customize your experience

    Feel like your music’s missing something? Our companion app features AI Neural EQ, an intuitive equalizer that lets you tweak the sound and explore different EQ settings using your fingertips. You can also use the app to activate Dynamic Bass, and more.

    Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

    The custom drivers in these headphones are tuned to Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, natural sound with deep bass. Whatever you’re listening to, you’ll love what you hear.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      13 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      3 mW
      Sensitivity
      123db ± 3db (1kHz, 1mW)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      6.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      • HFP
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      SBC

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      21.20  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      18.40  cm
      Gross weight
      1.873  kg
      Height
      18.10  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 17893 6
      Nett weight
      1.01  kg
      Tare weight
      0.863  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Water resistance
      IPX4
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch
      Microsoft Swift Pair
      Yes

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Music play time
      3.5 + 14.5  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 1 hr
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      7.56  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      300  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      30  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      10.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      9.6  cm
      Depth
      2.8  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 17893 9
      Gross weight
      0.068  kg
      Nett weight
      0.042  kg
      Tare weight
      0.026  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging case
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Ear fitting
      Earbud

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      2 AI mics

    • Dimensions

      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      5.50 x 4.70 x 2.50  cm
      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      4.50 x 3.50 x 1.70  cm
      Total weight
      0.039  kg

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Multi-Function touch
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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