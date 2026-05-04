Stay focused with the over-ear adaptive noise-canceling headphones built for years of comfortable use. Wear them wireless to immerse in warm, natural sound on the go. Or attach a cable and immerse in Hi-Res Audio when listening wired.
Great sound even at low volume. Listen wireless or wired
Custom-tuned 40 mm drivers and Dynamic Bass combine to bring you great sound with full, rich bass even at low volumes. To enjoy hi-res sound, you can listen wired via the 3.5 mm audio cable (included), or via USB-C.
Immerse freely with Adaptive Noise Canceling
Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear what’s going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.
Comfort fit and replaceable components for years of use
Soft PU leather ear cups and a soft adjustable headband give you a super-comfy fit. For best acoustic seal and comfort, you can replace the memory-foam ear cushions if they wear down over time. You can also swap out the headphone’s rechargeable lithium-ion battery when it reaches the end of its life.
Stable Bluetooth® multipoint connectivity and easy pairing
Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect to two devices at once. Android Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair are supported too.
Up to 80 hours play time (50 with noise canceling on)
With noise canceling off, you can get up to 80 hours play time from a full charge, and with noise canceling on you get up to 50 hours. For a quick boost, charge for just 5 minutes to get an extra 4 hours.
5-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in noisy locations
These headphones boast a five-mic setup, and two of those mics plus an AI noise-reduction algorithm combine to bring you super-clear calls. Even if you’re on a busy urban street on a very windy day—your voice will come through clearly, and the person you’re speaking to won’t be distracted by what’s going on around you.
Philips Headphones app. Customize your experience
Feel like your music’s missing something? Our companion app features EQ, an intuitive equalizer that lets you tweak the sound and explore different EQ settings using your fingertips. You can also use the app to adjust noise cancellation, activate Dynamic Bass, manage connected devices, update firmware, and more.