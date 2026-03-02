Search terms

    If you want super-comfy noise-canceling headphones for daily use, these are it. You get rich sound with deep bass even at low volumes. The replaceable ear-cup cushions and battery maximize comfort and performance in the years to come.

    • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
    • Comfort on-ear fit
    • Noise Canceling
    • Up to 70 hours play time

    Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

    Custom-tuned 32 mm drivers and Dynamic Bass combine to bring you great sound with full, rich bass even at low volumes. If you’re watching a movie or gaming, you can turn on a low-latency mode in our companion app.

    Comfort fit with replaceable components for years of use

    Soft PU leather ear cups and a soft adjustable headband give you a super-comfy fit. For best acoustic seal and comfort, you can replace the memory-foam ear cushions if they wear down over time. You can also swap out the headphone’s rechargeable lithium-ion battery when it reaches the end of its life.

    Always hear your music with Active Noise Canceling

    Active noise cancellation reduces external noise so you can focus on your tunes, podcasts, and calls. You can leave it on auto or use the Philips Headphones app to adjust the levels yourself.

    Stable Bluetooth® multipoint connectivity and easy pairing

    Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect to two devices at once. Android Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair are supported too.

    Up to 70 hours play time (50 with noise canceling on)

    With noise canceling off, you can get up to 70 hours play time from a full charge, and with noise canceling on you get up to 50 hours. For a quick boost, charge for just 5 minutes to get an extra 4 hours.

    Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying

    Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm reduces some of the background noise from the world around you.

    Philips Headphones app. Customize your experience

    Feel like your music’s missing something? Our companion app features AI Neural EQ, an intuitive equalizer that lets you tweak the sound and explore different EQ settings using your fingertips. You can also use the app to adjust noise cancellation, activate Dynamic Bass, manage connected devices, update firmware, and more.

    Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

    The custom drivers in these headphones are tuned to Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, natural sound with deep bass. Whatever you’re listening to, you’ll love what you hear.

    GRS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

    We use post-consumer recycled plastics in our products, and our packaging is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard with inserts printed on recycled paper.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      10 mW
      Sensitivity
      113 dB (1KHZ, 1mW)
      Speaker diameter
      32  mm
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      6.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      SBC

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      21.70  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      18.50  cm
      Gross weight
      1.32  kg
      Height
      25.50  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 17761 8
      Nett weight
      0.50  kg
      Tare weight
      0.82  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Google fast pair
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button
      Microsoft Swift Pair
      Yes

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      1 pcs
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC on)
      50  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC off)
      70  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      5 mins for 4 hrs
      Battery weight (Total)
      9.52  g
      Battery capacity(Headphones)
      500  mAh
      Battery type(Headphones)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      24.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      19.85  cm
      Depth
      5.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 17761 1
      Gross weight
      0.332  kg
      Nett weight
      0.168  kg
      Tare weight
      0.164  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      17.84  cm
      Width
      15.84  cm
      Depth
      7.37  cm
      Weight
      0.156  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Foldable design
      Flat/In-ward
      Ear coupling material
      Synthetic leather
      Ear fitting
      On-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1 mic

    • ANC features

      ANC technology
      FB
      Microphone for ANC
      3 mic
      ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
      Yes

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Press Multi-Function button
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Plastic shell
      contains 71% GRS certified recycled post-consumer Polycarbonate TE-00132492

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

