ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Great sound, comfy ears
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Great sound, comfy ears
  • Great sound, comfy ears
  • Great sound, comfy ears
  • Great sound, comfy ears
  • Great sound, comfy ears
  • Great sound, comfy ears
  • Great sound, comfy ears
  • Great sound, comfy ears
  • Great sound, comfy ears
  • Great sound, comfy ears
  • Great sound, comfy ears
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Great sound, comfy ears
  • Great sound, comfy ears
  • Great sound, comfy ears
  • Great sound, comfy ears
  • Great sound, comfy ears
  • Great sound, comfy ears
  • Great sound, comfy ears
  • Great sound, comfy ears
  • Great sound, comfy ears
  • Great sound, comfy ears

On-ear headphones

TAH4000PK/97

Great sound, comfy ears

Keep the music playing with on-ear headphones built for years of comfortable use. You get rich sound with deep bass, and they’ll go for up to 70 hours between charges. When needed, you can replace the ear-cup cushions and the battery.

See all benefits

Great sound, comfy ears

  • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass

  • Comfort on-ear fit

  • Replaceable components

  • Up to 70 hours play time

Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

Custom-tuned 32 mm drivers and Dynamic Bass combine to bring you great sound with full, rich bass even at low volumes. If you’re watching a movie or gaming, you can turn on a low-latency mode in our companion app.

Comfort fit and replaceable components for years of use

Soft PU leather ear cups and a soft adjustable headband give you a super-comfy fit. For best acoustic seal and comfort, you can replace the memory-foam ear cushions if they wear down over time. You can also swap out the headphone’s rechargeable lithium-ion battery when it reaches the end of its life.

Stable Bluetooth® multipoint connectivity and easy pairing

Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect to two devices at once. Android Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair are supported too.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.