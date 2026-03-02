2 year warranty
TAH4000LB/97
Great sound, comfy ears
Keep the music playing with on-ear headphones built for years of comfortable use. You get rich sound with deep bass, and they’ll go for up to 70 hours between charges. When needed, you can replace the ear-cup cushions and the battery.
Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
Comfort on-ear fit
Replaceable components
Up to 70 hours play time
Custom-tuned 32 mm drivers and Dynamic Bass combine to bring you great sound with full, rich bass even at low volumes. If you’re watching a movie or gaming, you can turn on a low-latency mode in our companion app.
Soft PU leather ear cups and a soft adjustable headband give you a super-comfy fit. For best acoustic seal and comfort, you can replace the memory-foam ear cushions if they wear down over time. You can also swap out the headphone’s rechargeable lithium-ion battery when it reaches the end of its life.
Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect to two devices at once. Android Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair are supported too.