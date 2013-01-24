Home
SCF760/00
Avent
  Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
    -{discount-value}

    The Philips Avent straw cup SCF760/00 is an ideal drinking solution for the growing toddler. It is leak-proof, easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist lid and fully dissemble-able and cleanable. See all benefits

    The Philips Avent straw cup SCF760/00 is an ideal drinking solution for the growing toddler. It is leak-proof, easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist lid and fully dissemble-able and cleanable. See all benefits

      Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go

      Leakproof, easy for the child to use independently

      • 9oz
      • 12m+ Straw
      0% BPA Product

      0% BPA Product

      This product contains 0% BPA

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Silicone straw
        1  pcs
        Twist straw lid
        1  pcs
        Cup (260ml/ 9oz)
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        12 months +

      • Product dimensions and weight

        Depth
        80  mm
        Height
        210  mm
        Length
        100  mm
        Weight
        107  g

