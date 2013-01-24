Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Philips Avent

Toddler mealtime set 6m+

SCF716/00
Avent
Avent
  • Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Toddler mealtime set 6m+

    SCF716/00

    Encourages eating through fun learning

    Philips Avent baby mealtime set SCF716/00 for your child's development stages See all benefits

    Philips Avent Toddler mealtime set 6m+

    Encourages eating through fun learning

    Philips Avent baby mealtime set SCF716/00 for your child's development stages See all benefits

    Encourages eating through fun learning

    Philips Avent baby mealtime set SCF716/00 for your child's development stages See all benefits

    Philips Avent Toddler mealtime set 6m+

    Encourages eating through fun learning

    Philips Avent baby mealtime set SCF716/00 for your child's development stages See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all tableware

      Encourages eating through fun learning

      Mealtime set for toddlers

      • BPA-Free
      Anti-slip base - helps prevent spills

      Anti-slip base - helps prevent spills

      Deep scoop spoon and fork

      Deep scoop spoon and fork

      Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

      Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

      Developed with leading child psychologist

      Developed with leading child psychologist

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Divider plate
        1  pcs
        Big bowl
        1
        Small bowl
        1  pcs
        Toddler Fork
        1
        Toddler Spoon
        1

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        90 (D) X 306 (W) X 353 (H)  mm
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        6
        Product weight
        0.523  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products