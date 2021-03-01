Enter a new era of expression with the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump. Perfect balance of suction & nipple stimulation, inspired by baby's drinking rythm and soft cushion gently adapts to your nipple size & shape. See more below.
We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That’s why some babies might initially benefit from our “First Flow” nipple (Nipple 0) before progressing to the Natural Response nipples. Switch to “First Flow” nipple when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response nipples. Try a Natural Response nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.
Choose the right nipple flow for your baby
Every baby feeds differently, and develops at their own pace. We’ve designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalize your bottle. All of the Natural Response Nipples are made of soft silicone.
Milk starts to flow in as little as one minute thanks to our unique Natural Motion Technology.** With a gentle latch-on and just the right massage and suction, it's no surprise that 97% of moms say the pump is effective***, and 100% of midwives recommend it.
Soft silicone cushion offers comfort for every body
Whatever your shape, the pump's soft, flexible silicone cushion meets your breast and nipple comfortably. Fitting 99.98%**** of breast sizes***, it adapts for a latch-on that's soft yet secure.
8 stimulation modes, 16 expression modes
Get the most from every session with 8 modes for stimulating the flow of milk and 16 modes for expressing it. You can fine-tune as you go.
Easily clean and assemble with fewer parts
We designed our pump to be free from complexity. So with few parts it's also a breeze to clean and assemble.
Whisper quiet motor keeps sessions relaxed
Our pump's motor is practically silent in use. So you can express at home (or anywhere) discreetly, and with one less distraction.
Start with your last session settings
The memory function automatically stores your last stimulation and expression settings. So all you need do is get comfortable and push start.
Pause when you want to
You're in control. With one-touch pause/play, you can take a break from your session then resume it whenever you're ready.
Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump technology from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018).
*For 1K-SE: 70% of the participants experienced MER within 60 seconds. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump technology from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018).
**Based on product clinical trial results with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019), average score for single and double electric breast pump; 95% of participant agree that our breast pumps are effective (single electric); 100% of participant agree that our breast pumps are effective (double electric).
***Based on: (1) Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?Breastfeeding Medicine, 26 April 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2) Ziemer
et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation. Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, May 1993, (20 participants (Caucasian), USA); (3) Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
**** Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011.