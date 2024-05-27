Stay close to your baby
The Philips Avent SCD881 enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times. Hear your baby with perfect sound quality and also see your baby in crystal clear vision (2.8" LCD ; 7.2cm), day or night. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unique handset pairing for a private, secure connection to your baby with a 2.4GHz wireless connection technology for minimal interference.
See your baby, day and night, with crystal clear infra-red night vision that automatically switches on in the dark. Enjoy your baby sleeping with the high resolution, extra large 2.8" color screen. With 2x digital zoom and pan for extra reassurance so you can see everything your baby is up to.
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hic-up with perfect clarity. Not only see but also hear your baby any time with high-quality, crystal-clear sound.
Switch on the ECO mode to reduce power consumption during quiet times in the baby's room, safe in the knowledge that you are still connected to your baby via the unique link indication. The ECO mode switches off the audio/video transmissions and the units only connect when the baby makes a sound.
Indoor range up to 50 metres*, Outdoor range up to 300 metres*
The convenient rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless monitoring for up to 12 hours** before recharging is required.
Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click of this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home.
There's nothing like a gentle lullaby to calm a restless baby. From any room in the house you can select one of 6 relaxing tunes to help your baby drift off to sleep in no time.
It allows you to set the microphone sensitivity of the baby unit. The microphone sensitivity determines what level of noise is picked up by the baby unit, e.g. you might want to hear when your baby cries, but you may be less interested in his or her babbling.
The view of the camera can be adjusted horizontally and vertically to view different angles of your baby's room.
