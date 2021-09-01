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  • Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort

    Shaver series 9000 Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ

    S9985/50

    Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort

    Discover the world's most intelligent shaver powered by AI, Philips Shaver Series 9000. Cuts at skin level with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ technology gives real time pressure feedback to protect your skin.

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    Shaver series 9000 Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ

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    Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort

    For superior closeness, even on a 5-day beard

    • Skin-level closeness
    • Dual SteelPrecision blades
    • Pressure Guard sensor
    • 360-D Flexing heads
    • Up to 5-year warranty******
    Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

    Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

    Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary technology lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin.

    Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

    Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

    Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360-degree rotating blades. With up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades cut more hair per stroke**.

    Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

    Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

    Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalized shave that is just right for you.

    Adapts to your contours with 360-D Flexing Heads

    Adapts to your contours with 360-D Flexing Heads

    Designed to follow the contours of your face and even the neck, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.

    Built to last: Up to 5-year warranty******

    Built to last: Up to 5-year warranty******

    Our shavers are engineered for excellence and come with 5-Year Warranty so you can enjoy ultimate reliability and performance. Shave after shave.

    30% smoother*** gliding with Protective SkinGlide Coating

    30% smoother*** gliding with Protective SkinGlide Coating

    A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 250.000 micro-tech beads per square centimeter, the coating improves gliding by up to 30%***, to minimize irritation.

    Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor

    Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor

    The electric shaver has intelligent facial-hair sensing technology that reads hair density 500 times per second. The Power Adapt Sensor auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave

    Enhance your shaving experience with Philips Shaving App

    Enhance your shaving experience with Philips Shaving App

    Perfect your shave by pairing your shaver with the Philips Shaving App****. Shave by shave, track the progress of your skin, personalize your shave and master your technique for a shave that's as close as it is kind to skin.

    Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

    Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

    Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10x more effective than cleaning with water*****. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

    Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

    Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

    Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a mustache and trim sideburns.

    Made with care for you and the planet

    Made with care for you and the planet

    By replacing 50% of our internal plastics with recycled plastics, we are saving tons of virgin plastic in our production. On top of that, our blades are made with durable space-grade steel and produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

    OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

    OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

    The first Philips shaver with a dynamic OLED display reveals every shaver feature and notification with sharp, fluid animation. The intuitive interface includes SkinIQ guidance, battery status, cleaning advice and more.

    60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

    60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

    This advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: 60 minutes of running time after a full charge, or a quick charge for one shave.

    Technical Specifications

    • SmartClick attachment

      Fits product type
      RQ585/51 DOES NOT fit angular head type

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Pouch
      Travel case
      Quick Clean Pod
      • Yes
      • 1 cartridge included
      Integrated pop-up trimmer
      Yes

    • Power

      Run time
      60 minutes
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Chrome Silver
      Finishing
      Timeless elegance

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
      2 + 3 years warranty******
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      360-D Flexing heads
      Shaving system
      • Lift & Cut System
      • Dual SteelPrecision blades
      SkinIQ technology
      • Pressure Guard sensor
      • Protective SkinGlide coating
      • Motion Control sensor
      • Power Adapt sensor

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      • Cable-free Quick Clean Pod
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable
      Display
      % Battery Level Indicator
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use

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    • vs predecessor Philips series 9000
    • * vs Philips shaver 3000 series, on a 3-day beard
    • * * Compared to non-coated material
    • * * * Based on Philips series S7000 and Philips Shaving app users in 2019
    • * * * * Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs water in the cartridge
    • * * * * * 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.​
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