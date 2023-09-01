Ultimate precision grooming set

This grooming set with its multi-comb set offers 27 length settings from 0.2 to 20 mm in up to 0.2 mm precision steps for an even trim on shorter and longer beard styles. The narrow design of the precision trimmer attachment makes it ideal to style the small details around the mouth. For the perfect beard, edge your style precisely with OneBlade. The dual-sided blade shaves in either direction and protects your skin while shaving cheeks, chin or neck.