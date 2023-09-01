One tool, complete styling
Craft your personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 12 quality tools for styling your face, head and body. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades stay sharp as day one without oiling for a precise trim. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
One tool, complete styling
Craft your personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 12 quality tools for styling your face, head and body. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades stay sharp as day one without oiling for a precise trim. See all benefits
One tool, complete styling
Craft your personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 12 quality tools for styling your face, head and body. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades stay sharp as day one without oiling for a precise trim. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
One tool, complete styling
Craft your personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 12 quality tools for styling your face, head and body. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades stay sharp as day one without oiling for a precise trim. See all benefits
This all-in-one trimmer offers 12 tools for all your grooming needs. Conveniently trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and groom your body.
The trimmer and its multi-comb set offer 11 length settings from 0.5 to 16 mm in 1 mm precision steps for shorter and longer beard styles. The narrow design of the precision trimmer attachment makes it easy to create sharp edges and fine details. Clean up cheeks, chin and neck with the metal trimmer to finish your look.
Shave comfortably below the neck with our body shaver attachment. A unique skin-protection system guards sensitive areas while you shave as close as 0.5 mm. You can also trim body hair with the click-on comb.
With the trimmer's multi-comb system you can choose length settings between 0.5 - 16 mm to create your hairstyle at home.
Avoid nicks and cuts as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.
Stainless steel blades remain sharp as day one for long lasting performance. No oil required.
The trimmer scans the beard density 125x per second and boosts power exactly when you need it to tackle also dense, bushy or longer beards.
A powerful lithium-ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option for long life and maximum power.
The trimmer is water resistant, so you can use it comfortably in the shower and clean it easily under the tap.
A battery indicator lets you know your battery status: low, empty, charging or full. So you never get caught with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.
The trimmer is easy to hold and maneuver with an ergonomic rubber grip for superior comfort and control.
Power
Design
Service
Ease of use
Versatile styling
Precise trim
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.