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  • One tool, complete styling One tool, complete styling One tool, complete styling

    All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series 11 in 1 trimmer

    MG5923/15

    One tool, complete styling

    Our All-in-One trimmer has 11 quality tools designed for face, head and body, including self-sharpening blades that stay as sharp as day 1, with no oil needed, for long-lasting performance.

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    All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series 11 in 1 trimmer

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    One tool, complete styling

    For face, hair and body

    • 11in1: face, head & body
    • Self-sharpening steel blades
    • BeardSense technology
    11 tools for all your grooming needs

    11 tools for all your grooming needs

    Our trimmer comes with 11 tools so you can trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair, and groom your body, conveniently covering all your grooming needs.

    Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

    Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

    Self-sharpening steel blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required.

    Powerful trimming even on the most demanding of beards

    Powerful trimming even on the most demanding of beards

    With BeardSense Technology, our trimmer scans your beard density 125x per second to boost power in denser areas, giving you the right power for the best result.

    Add sharp and even definition to your final look

    Add sharp and even definition to your final look

    The trimmer’s multi-comb set comes with 11 length settings from 0.5mm up to 16mm in precise 1mm increments, so you can style your beard long or short. The detail trimmer’s narrow design also gives added precision to create sharp lines and fine details, while the metal trimmer cleans your cheeks, chin and neck to get your beard exactly how you like it.

    Trim body hair efficiently.

    Trim body hair efficiently.

    Efficiently trim your body hair with the click-on body combs.

    Clip your hair, your way

    Clip your hair, your way

    The trimmer’s multi-comb system allows you to choose length settings from 0.5mm to 16mm to easily maintain your hairstyle at home.

    Keep unwanted nose and ear hair under control

    Keep unwanted nose and ear hair under control

    The All-in-One trimmer is designed to remove unwanted nose and ear hair gently and comfortably, helping you avoid nicks and cuts.

    Powerful 4 week performance on a single charge*

    Powerful 4 week performance on a single charge*

    Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option**, for a powerful, continual trimming experience.

    100% showerproof for convenient grooming, wet or dry

    100% showerproof for convenient grooming, wet or dry

    Being 100% showerproof you can use the trimmer both wet and dry for a comfortable, convenient experience, every time. Plus it’s easy to clean too.

    Stay aware for each shave and trim

    Stay aware for each shave and trim

    The battery indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status, whether it’s low, empty, fully charged, or still charging, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.

    For more control and comfort while trimming

    For more control and comfort while trimming

    Our ergonomic grip makes the device easy to hold and manoeuvre, providing you with the superior comfort and control you need to perfect your look.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Run time
      120 minutes
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Charging
      • 1 hour
      • USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)
      Battery status
      • Charging indicator
      • Low battery indicator

    • Design

      Handle
      Premium Ergonomic grip
      Finishing
      Light grey

    • Service

      Warranty
      Up to 5 years***

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      100% shower proof
      Convenience
      • Cleaning brush
      • USB-A (no adapter included)
      Travel and storage
      Simple pouch

    • Summary

      Body area
      Face, Hair & Body
      Tools & accessories
      11
      Length settings
      • 0.5 – 16 mm
      • 11
      Precision steps
      Control up to 1mm

    • Styling tools

      Specialized
      • Metal trimmer
      • Nose trimmer
      • Detail trimmer
      • Self-sharpening blades
      • BeardSense technology

    • Combs

      Adjustable
      3-7mm
      Hair
      • 9mm
      • 12mm
      • 16mm
      Body
      • 3mm
      • 5mm
      Stubble
      • 1mm
      • 2mm

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    • Based on 2.3 times trimming facial hair per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes
    • * Quick charge option provides enough power for one trimming session
    • ** Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase
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