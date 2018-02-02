Search terms

Multigroom series 5000

11-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

MG5730/33
  • Advanced styling & precision Advanced styling & precision Advanced styling & precision
    Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 11 quality tools for styling your face, hair and body. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control. See all benefits

    Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 11 quality tools for styling your face, hair and body. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control. See all benefits

    Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 11 quality tools for styling your face, hair and body. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control. See all benefits

      11-in-1 trimmer for maximum versatility

      • 11 tools
      • DualCut technology
      • Up to 80 min runtime
      • Waterproof
      Maximum precision with 2x more blades

      Maximum precision with 2x more blades

      This all-in-one hair trimmer features Advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.

      11 pieces to trim your face and head

      11 pieces to trim your face and head

      The Philips Multigroom all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 11 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.

      Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

      Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

      Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.

      Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

      Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

      Use the precision shaver after trimming, to perfect the edges of your cheeks, chin and neck.

      Get the details right

      Get the details right

      The narrow design of the steel precision groomer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.

      Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

      Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

      Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

      Cut hair to your length

      Cut hair to your length

      Quickly touch up your face and hair with the seven reinforced cutting guards. 2 stubble combs for 1mm and 2mm trimming, an adjustable beard comb, 3 hair combs at 9mm, 12mm and 16mm, and 1 body comb.

      80 minutes of runtime

      80 minutes of runtime

      This Philips trimmer gives you up to 80 minutes of cordless use from a single 16-hour charge.

      Easy to grip

      Easy to grip

      Your trimmer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming. 

      Waterproof for easy cleaning under the tap

      Waterproof for easy cleaning under the tap

      Simply rinse the device and attachments after each use for long-lasting performance.

      Store it and stay organized

      Store it and stay organized

      Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organization and travel.

      4-year guarantee and worldwide voltage

      4-year guarantee and worldwide voltage

      We back this Philips trimmer with a 4-year guarantee. Our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer's parts never need to be oiled, and its battery is compatible with all voltages, worldwide.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of tools
        11 tools
        Styling tools
        • Detail metal trimmer
        • Precision shaver
        • Metal trimmer
        • Nose & ear trimmer
        • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
        • 2 stubble combs
        • 3 hair combs
        • 1 body comb
        Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
        • Long beard
        • Short beard
        • Stubble look
        • Sharp lines
        • Detailed styling
        • Goatee

      • Cutting system

        DualCut technology
        Cut in two directions
        Self-sharpening blades
        Yes

      • Service

        4-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Handle
        No-slip rubber grip

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Pouch
        Storage pouch

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        100% Waterproof
        Maintenance free
        No oil needed

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Charging
        16 hours full charge
        Run time
        80 minutes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

