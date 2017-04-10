Search terms

EN
AR
  • All-in-one trimmer All-in-one trimmer All-in-one trimmer

    Multigroom series 3000 9-in-1, Face and Hair

    MG3740/15

    All-in-one trimmer

    Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 9 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact face and hairstyle you want.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Multigroom series 3000 9-in-1, Face and Hair

    Similar products

    See all Multigroomers

    All-in-one trimmer

    9-in-1 trimmer

    • 9 tools
    • Self-sharpening steel blades
    • Up to 60 min run time
    • Rinseable attachments
    Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

    Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

    The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.

    9 pieces to trim your face and hair

    9 pieces to trim your face and hair

    Philips Multigroom 3000 all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 9 attachments designed to conveniently style your facial hair and clip your hair.

    Ensure an even trim

    Ensure an even trim

    Get a smooth, even cut on even the thickest hair. The body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades create clean, straight lines for a perfect finish.

    Get the details right

    Get the details right

    The narrow design of the steel precision groomer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.

    Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

    Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

    Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

    Cut hair to your length

    Cut hair to your length

    Quickly touch up your face and hair with the six reinforced cutting guards. 2 stubble combs for 1mm and 2mm trimming, 1 adjustable beard comb, and 3 hair combs at 9mm, 12mm, and 16mm.

    60 minutes of runtime

    60 minutes of runtime

    This Philips trimmer gives you up to 60 minutes of cordless use from a single 16-hour charge.

    Easy to maintain attachments

    Easy to maintain attachments

    Your face and body trimmer is simple to maintain, with non-corrosive blades and water-resistant guards for easy cleaning.

    Store it and stay organized

    Store it and stay organized

    Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organization and travel.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Number of tools
      9 tools
      Styling tools
      • Trimmer
      • Detail metal trimmer
      • Nose & ear trimmer
      • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
      • 2 stubble combs
      • 3 hair combs
      Hairclipping/Facial styling
      • Long beard
      • Short beard
      • Stubble look
      • Sharp lines
      • Detailed styling
      • Goatee

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Pouch
      Storage pouch

    • Power

      Charging
      16 hours full charge
      Run time
      60 minutes
      Battery type
      Ni-MH
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Self-sharpening blades
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Rinseable attachments
      Maintenance free
      No oil needed

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.