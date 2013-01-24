Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6803/26
Sonicare
Sonicare
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it. Whiter teeth. Gently does it. Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6803/26

    Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

    Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week. See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush

    Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

    Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week. See all benefits

    Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

    Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week. See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush

    Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

    Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all protectiveclean

      Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

      Whitens teeth in just 1 week.

      • Built-in pressure sensor
      • 1 cleaning mode
      • 1 x BrushSync feature
      Whitens teeth in just one week

      Whitens teeth in just one week

      Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

      Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

      A microchip-enabled technology that detects and synchronizes the smart brush head with the smart handle. The smart handle and smart brush head pair is a powerful combination that enables Smart replacement reminders.

      Lets you know when you're pressing too hard

      Lets you know when you're pressing too hard

      You may not notice if you’re brushing too hard, but your toothbrush will. If you start taking it out on your gums, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off on the pressure.

      Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

      Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

      You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

      A great way to get used to your new toothbrush

      A great way to get used to your new toothbrush

      Starting something new can take getting used to. That's why our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

      Encouragement to brush thoroughly

      Encouragement to brush thoroughly

      Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent just the right amount of time cleaning each part of your mouth, while our Smartimer tells you when you've brushed for the recommended two minutes.

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      All brush heads wear out over time. But our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. When it's time to replace it, a light on your handle and a short beep will let you know. That way, you can be sure your brush head is doing a good job.

      Technical Specifications

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        2 intensities
        • Low
        • High

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 ProtectiveClean
        Brush heads
        1 W2 Optimal White
        Charger
        1

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Light blue

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Health benefits
        Helps reduce cavities
        Whitening benefits
        Whitens teeth in 1 week
        Pressure feedback
        Vibrates handle to alert user
        Timer
        SmarTimer and Quadpacer

      • Smart sensor technology

        Pressure sensor
        Alerts when brushing too hard
        BrushSync Replacement Reminder
        • Always know when to
        • replace brush heads

      • Ease of use

        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Replacement reminder
        • To always ensure best results
        • reminder icon lights up
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Brushing time
        Up to 2 weeks

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V, 50-60 Hz

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • than a manual toothbrush