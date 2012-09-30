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  • Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend

    7000 Series Food processor

    HR7776/90

    Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend

    This Philips 7000 Series Food Processor is the versatile solution for your kitchen needs. With its new innovative metal kneading hook, powerful 1300 W motor and one touch auto button for dough, making bread has never been so easy.

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    7000 Series Food processor

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    • 1300W
    • Compact 3 in 1 setup
    • 3.4 L bowl
    Double metal balloon beater for cream and egg whites

    Double metal balloon beater for cream and egg whites

    The double metal balloon beater together with the one touch auto button creates fluffy egg whites (up to 600% volume increase) and perfectly whipped cream (up to 200% volume increase). Creating delicious desserts has never been easier!

    Metal kneading hook for perfect bread dough

    Metal kneading hook for perfect bread dough

    Together with the strong motor, this metal kneading hook quickly forms a dough ball from your ingredients. Once the dough is formed, the innovative kneading hook works the dough with the right force and power to enable you to make the tastiest bread.

    PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

    PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

    PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

    One touch auto buttons for bread dough, whipping and ice

    One touch auto buttons for bread dough, whipping and ice

    In addition to the manual 12 speed + pulse control, this Avance Food Processor comes with 3 one touch auto buttons. To select them, simply turn the control dial to the "ON" position and press the one touch auto button. The motor then automatically sets the right speed and auto pulse functions for the best results.

    Dishwasher safe accessories

    Dishwasher safe accessories

    All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.

    Large-capacity bowl and blender jar for the whole family

    Large-capacity bowl and blender jar for the whole family

    The extra-large 3.4-liter bowl has a working capacity of 2 liters to handle up to 7 servings of soup, 7 eggs whites or 1.7 kg of dough. A 2.2-liter blender jar handles 1.5 liters of ingredients for up to 5 smoothie portions in one go.

    Reversible disc for shredding (fine and coarse)

    Reversible disc for shredding (fine and coarse)

    The reversible shredding disc (fine and coarse) is suitable for all types of vegetables.

    Citrus press for fresh orange or grapefruit juice

    Citrus press for fresh orange or grapefruit juice

    Reliable, simple and beautifully designed, the new Philips Jamie Oliver Food Processor boasts a number of useful accessories useful in creating fresh and healthy breakfasts, lunches and dinners. This accessory is ideal for extracting fresh juice from all types of citrus fruit such as oranges and grapefruit.

    XXL 18cm discs for faster execution of all ingredients

    Thanks to the XXL discs (18cm), the Philips food processor will provide you a faster performance saving you time and effort while cooking.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Pre-programmed settings
      Yes
      Functions
      Blending, chopping, Slicing/Shredding,Kneading,Citrus Press
      Product type
      Food processor
      Number of servings
      8
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Interface
      Rotary knob,3 preset program buttons
      Cord length
      1 m
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Technology
      PowerChop technology
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Power light
      NA
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Capacity level indicator
      Yes
      Jar material
      SAN
      Blade Material
      stainless steel
      Rotations per minute (RPM)
      20000
      BPA free
      Yes
      Pulse function
      Yes
      Blades detachable
      Yes
      Ability to crush ice
      Yes
      Ability to blend hot ingredients
      No
      Recipe book
      No
      Noise level (standard)
      Lc = 88 dB(A)
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1300
      Voltage
      230
      Frequency
      50
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      Reversible disc,Emulsifying tool, blender jar
      Included Accessories 2
      Blade unit S-blade,Kneading tool,Double balloon beater
      Included Accessories 3
      Adjustable slicing disc, Citrus press,spatula
      Related Accessories 1
      User manual
      Related Accessories 2
      Warranty card

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      No
      Temperature indicator
      No
      Automatic blade stop
      Yes
      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      26.6
      Product Width
      25.5
      Product Height
      42
      Product Weight
      3.607
      Package Length
      31.5
      Package Width
      51.5
      Package Height
      40
      Package Weight
      6.785

    • Durability

      Case
      >90% recycled content

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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