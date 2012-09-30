HR7776/90
Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend
This Philips 7000 Series Food Processor is the versatile solution for your kitchen needs. With its new innovative metal kneading hook, powerful 1300 W motor and one touch auto button for dough, making bread has never been so easy.See all benefits
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The double metal balloon beater together with the one touch auto button creates fluffy egg whites (up to 600% volume increase) and perfectly whipped cream (up to 200% volume increase). Creating delicious desserts has never been easier!
Together with the strong motor, this metal kneading hook quickly forms a dough ball from your ingredients. Once the dough is formed, the innovative kneading hook works the dough with the right force and power to enable you to make the tastiest bread.
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
In addition to the manual 12 speed + pulse control, this Avance Food Processor comes with 3 one touch auto buttons. To select them, simply turn the control dial to the "ON" position and press the one touch auto button. The motor then automatically sets the right speed and auto pulse functions for the best results.
All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.
The extra-large 3.4-liter bowl has a working capacity of 2 liters to handle up to 7 servings of soup, 7 eggs whites or 1.7 kg of dough. A 2.2-liter blender jar handles 1.5 liters of ingredients for up to 5 smoothie portions in one go.
The reversible shredding disc (fine and coarse) is suitable for all types of vegetables.
Reliable, simple and beautifully designed, the new Philips Jamie Oliver Food Processor boasts a number of useful accessories useful in creating fresh and healthy breakfasts, lunches and dinners. This accessory is ideal for extracting fresh juice from all types of citrus fruit such as oranges and grapefruit.
Thanks to the XXL discs (18cm), the Philips food processor will provide you a faster performance saving you time and effort while cooking.
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