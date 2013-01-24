Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Avance Collection

Citrus press

HR2752/90
1 Awards
  • Fresh juice without the noise Fresh juice without the noise Fresh juice without the noise
    -{discount-value}

    Avance Collection Citrus press

    HR2752/90
    1 Awards

    Fresh juice without the noise

    This Philips citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy. See all benefits

    Avance Collection Citrus press

    Fresh juice without the noise

    This Philips citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy. See all benefits

    Fresh juice without the noise

    This Philips citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy. See all benefits

    Avance Collection Citrus press

    Fresh juice without the noise

    This Philips citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all citrus-juicer

      Fresh juice without the noise

      Most silent citrus press

      • Direct flow
      • metal sieve
      • Drip stop
      • Dust cover
      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

      Powerful 85 Watt motor

      Powerful 85 Watt motor

      Ultra silent motor

      Ultra silent motor

      Stops the dripping

      Stops the dripping

      Dust-free

      Dust-free

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Black
        Material
        PP

      • General specifications

        Direct flow
        Yes
        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Dust cover
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        85  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Cord length
        1.0  m

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards