High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
This high performance Philips Meat Mincer can mince high quantities of meat thanks to its powerful motor & metal coupling. After mincing, the innovative InsertClean hopper and cleaning tool ensure superior hygienic cleaning. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
This high performance Philips Meat Mincer can mince high quantities of meat thanks to its powerful motor & metal coupling. After mincing, the innovative InsertClean hopper and cleaning tool ensure superior hygienic cleaning. See all benefits
High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
This high performance Philips Meat Mincer can mince high quantities of meat thanks to its powerful motor & metal coupling. After mincing, the innovative InsertClean hopper and cleaning tool ensure superior hygienic cleaning. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
This high performance Philips Meat Mincer can mince high quantities of meat thanks to its powerful motor & metal coupling. After mincing, the innovative InsertClean hopper and cleaning tool ensure superior hygienic cleaning. See all benefits
500W nominal, 1800W blocked power for mincing quick and easy.
The 3 hygienic stainless steel grinding discs (3, 5 & 8 mm) adapts to your own mincing style and dishes. From the ultra small 3mm to the coarser 8mm.
The knife can only be assembled correctly on the feeding screw.
Cutting vegetables has never been easier with the 3 included vegetable drums. With the 2 shredding drums you can shred to fine or coarse results. The slicing drum goes though vegetables in no time!
The 2 differently sized sausage horns allow you to create different types of results. use the 12mm for thinner results, or the 22mm one for thicker ones.
The innovative insert hopper design allows greater access to the area where most of mincing residue remains. This ensures superior and fast hygienic cleaning.
Innovative 2 sided cleaning tool shortens cleaning time with 50%. After mincing, simply click the mincing screen onto the cleaning tool and rinse under running water. No more tedious cleaning of clogged screen holes!
Effortless mincing capacity up to 2.3kgs in 1 minute.
The full metal gear coupling is designed to withstand heavy duty mincing.
Accessories
General specifications
Service
Sustainability
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Design
Finishing