Daily Collection

Blender

HR2102/05
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    Fresh smoothie and food made easy

    This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a ProBlend4 star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy! See all benefits

      Fresh smoothie and food made easy

      With extra strong power and blade

      • 400 W
      • 1.5 L Plastic Jar
      • with mini chopper
      • ProBlend 4
      Strong 400 W motor

      Strong 400 W motor

      Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.

      ProBlend 4 star blade for effective blending and mixing

      ProBlend 4 star blade for effective blending and mixing

      The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.

      Mini chopper for chopping soft ingredients

      Mini chopper for chopping soft ingredients

      Use mini chopper accessory to chop any soft ingredients like herbs, chili, onion and meats.

      Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

      Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

      Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.

      Pulse for better mixing and blending

      Pulse for better mixing and blending

      You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.

      Comfortable thumb grip handle

      Comfortable thumb grip handle

      New handle has a thumb grip position to hold and carry the jar easily.

      Improved pouring by new spout

      Improved pouring by new spout

      New spout design will prevent leakage after pouring to the glass.

      Integrated power cord storage

      Integrated power cord storage

      Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing of the blender.

      Lock indicator for ready to use

      Lock indicator for ready to use

      This simple and easily recognizable lock indicator will let you know when the appliance is ready to use with safety.

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

      Break-resistant plastic jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Mini chopper
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White and beige
        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Material housing
        PP
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Speed setting
        2 and pulse
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        400  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Max Jar Capacity
        1.5 l
        Effective jar capacity
        1.25  L
        Capacity mini chopper
        120  ml
        Cord length
        0.85  m

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          Awards