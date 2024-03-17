Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Blender
Discontinued
Support
HR2102/05
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Daily Collection Blender HR2102/05 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Daily Collection Blender
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
Foam is coming out of my Philips blender
My Philips blender is not working
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you