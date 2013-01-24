Delicious juice made easy
This juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to QuickClean and the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Delicious juice made easy
This juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to QuickClean and the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container. See all benefits
Delicious juice made easy
This juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to QuickClean and the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Delicious juice made easy
This juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to QuickClean and the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container. See all benefits
Thanks to the polished sieve it is very easy to clean up away leftovers with a kitchen sponge.
Philips' unique pre-clean function allows you to quickly rinse clean your juicer between different juices or after juicing. By pouring water into the pusher, you can create a water fountain rinsing away unwanted leftovers.
Due to the round shape without nooks and crannies theleftovers is collected in the pulp container.
The integrated drip stop allows you to stop between juicer sessions keeping your counter top spotless. Activate the drip stop by simply turning the spout.
Save time and start juicing faster. You no longer need to cut up most fruit and vegetables to fit this juice machine. Just pop it all into the 80mm XXL feeding tube, and enjoy a boost of nutrition every day.
Juice hard fruits and vegetables effortlessly with the strong 900W motor
Accessories
Country of origin
General specifications
Service
Sustainability
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Design
Finishing